As you drive into Amery from the south, Flag Park is a beautiful reminder that our little community is made up of people whose ancestry comes from many little pieces of this great big world.
Each year, individuals sponsor flags to fly and welcome those who enter into town. I have always thought it was a cool concept.
While I have known most of my life, and it has been confirmed by an Ancestry DNA test, that I am mostly German and Irish, it seems in Flag Park those flags have already been spoken for, thus I didn’t think there was an opportunity for me to sponsor a flag.
I think I look pretty German and on occasion I certainly drink like I am Irish, but deep down in my heart I actually feel Jamaican.
Yes, you read that correctly-Jamaican.
The Jamaican history speaks to experiences of hardships and prosperity; and the growth and determination of people.
The original inhabitants of Jamaica are believed to be the Arawaks, also called Tainos. They came from South America 2,500 years ago and named the island Xaymaca, which meant, “Land of wood and water.”
The Arawaks led quiet and peaceful lives until they were destroyed by the Spaniards some years after Christopher Columbus discovered the island in 1494. Columbus had heard about the island from the Cubans who described it as “Yhe land of blessed gold”. Columbus was soon to find out that there was no gold in Jamaica.
The island remained poor under Spanish rule as few Spaniards settled here. Jamaica served mainly as a supply base: food, men, arms and horse were shipped here to help in conquering the American mainland.
On May 10, 1655, Admiral William Penn and General Robert Venables led a successful attack on Jamaica. The Spaniards surrendered to the English, freed their slaves and then fled to Cuba. Fast forward to the 1930s, which saw Jamaica heading toward more crisis. The contributing factors were discontent at the slow pace of political advance. For example, the distress caused by a world-wide economic depression, the ruin of the banana industry by the Panama industry Disease, falling sugar prices, growing unemployment aggravated by the curtailment of migration opportunities and a steeply rising population growth rate. In 1938 things came to a head with widespread violence and rioting.
In 1958, Jamaica and ten other Caribbean countries formed the Federation of the West Indies. The concept of Caribbean unity was soon abandoned in 1961 when Jamaicans voted against the Federation of the West Indies.
On August 6, 1962, Jamaica was granted its independence from England. Jamaica now has its own constitution which provides for the freedom, equality and justice for all who dwell in the country.
My husband and I were married in Jamaica and the nation continues to hold a special place in our hearts. The people are so welcoming. The peaceful and loving vibe of the country has forever captured my heart. The sand and the sea fill me with joy (and the tropical drinks help too). You see, being Jamaican isn’t just a nationality- it’s an experience.
To this day, if I am stressed or upset, my husband sings (in his best Bob Marley voice), “I said don’t worry about a thing, cause every little thing is gonna be alright.”
Each time he does this I laugh and remember those words really do ring true as every little thing is eventually alright.
When I asked a member of the Rotary this year if the German or Irish flag had yet become available, I was told they were still sponsored. Then the idea hit me-why not sponsor a Jamaican flag so that when I drive past the park in the middle of a cold dark winter, I can look up at the green, black and gold flag and be instantly transported to a warmer place in my mind.
There happened to be an open flagpole, so I told the Rotary to sign me up!
The Saturday before Fall Festival each year is selected to change out the flags; so bright new flags greet visitors. Many of the sponsors (some individuals and some groups who all pitch in on a flag) attend the ceremony. The cost of the flags helps pay for the maintenance of the park.
The Amery Rotary Club and particularly Steve Helling have done an amazing job of maintaining the park for many years, they are a small group of volunteers and could some assistance.
If you individually or as part of a group would like to volunteer time to the maintenance of Flag Park, please contact a member of the Woodland Lakes Rotary.
I would offer to jump in on the project, but I am not sure if my idea of bringing in sand and a stage for reggae music would be very well received?
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
