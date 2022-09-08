April Ziemer

April Ziemer, Editor

As you drive into Amery from the south, Flag Park is a beautiful reminder that our little community is made up of people whose ancestry comes from many little pieces of this great big world.

Each year, individuals sponsor flags to fly and welcome those who enter into town. I have always thought it was a cool concept.

