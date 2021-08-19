While searching what is actually considered ‘Midlife” I found it is generally acknowledged as one’s early 40s to 60s. With increases in longevity and health, the range has redefined upwards, with some arguing mid-life is 45, not the “classic” 40. It is received with mixed feelings: Western societies hold on to youth tightly, while Eastern cultures revere the wisdom that comes with old age.
I turn 45 later this year and I don’t need my December birthday to arrive to consider myself officially middle-aged. I have come to accept I am here.
Midlife can be a transitional period where you often undergo significant changes in your family, friendships, jobs, health and appearance. Looking back, since 40, all of the prior listed have changed for me.
In the past four years, I have lost many people dear to me, started a new job, spent less time with friends, had more aches and pains and wrinkles-plenty of wrinkles.
This could be depressing, but the notion “this is all there is” has turned into “life isn’t at all bad” as I embrace what can be a fulfilling period in my life.
Last week my grandfather (my dad’s dad) passed away. In less than three years I have lost my uncle, mother and two grandparents. In the same time frame, my husband has lost an aunt, an uncle, his mother and grandmother. It has simply just really been a lot.
I really miss our time with these loved ones, but I value the love they had for us and the love we had for them, even more.
My Papa, Charlie Block, who passed away last week, was an awesome guy. He had knowledge about all sorts of things. He was a great dancer. He was funny and caring. Each time I was pregnant, he would touch my big tummy and say, “How is our newest Bambino doing in there?” He was so proud of his family. He loved me even though his blood didn’t run through my veins and was an absolutely blessing to my life.
Before 41, I had only been to two funerals in my life. It has been a strange and hard feeling to feel like I have hit an age where so many people I love are dying. But to be completely honest, I think of them daily (more so than when they were alive) and although I miss them terribly, I realize I was so lucky for the time I had with them. Reflecting on that time makes me very happy. It also makes me cherish my time with those still here even more.
Marriage these years is also hard. Work and kids often times pull couples in opposite directions. Time passes so fast, and you lose touch with the amazing person you first laid eyes on. The people you are closest with are also the people you are hardest on and this takes a toll as well. I have worked really hard on taking advantage of and appreciating the little times Josh and I have with each other.
For example, my husband is helping our company deliver our “Laker” newspapers this summer. I ride with him some evenings. We drive to one of the farther away lakes to which they get delivered. We do not talk about work, kids or what next week’s schedule looks like. We turn up the radio, we sing, I play the dashboard drummer and gaze at my mini-van driving Rockstar. I switch to the driver’s seat and coast along as he runs papers from lake house to lake house. I hoot and holler as each week he tries sprint a little faster to better his delivery time.
I don’t see some of my friends as much as I used to, but I try to remember I have built some really solid and wonderful friendships over the years. I really hope they each know I would drop everything and help them in a heartbeat. We are all just simply busy people. When I do spend a little time with them, it feels like no time has passed at all and it is wonderful.
Let’s be honest-sometimes working sucks. But I have a good job and it is a job I like-jackpot!
As far as the aches and pains, I guess I will take them. Darn it, I have earned every one of them and what good does complaining do?
Wrinkles? What wrinkles? They are actually laugh lines. Laugh lines all over my face from a very glorious life (with its fair share of ups and downs). If I am lucky, 45 means I have many more glorious years left, so there is no reason to be blue.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
