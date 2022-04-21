In 1971, the Carpenters sang, "Rainy Days and Mondays" It is obvious the squeaky-clean Carpenters had never experienced life in Northwestern Wisconsin where it is April SNOW showers that leave residents longing for May flowers.
The Carpenter’s tune went to number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It's Too Late/I Feel the Earth Move by Carole King kept it from number one. I am a much bigger fan of King and am in total agreement with the charts. Unlike Carole King though, I do not feel the Earth moving under my feet. In fact, I feel like the Earth is stuck, standing still under a big gloomy snowy, slushy, cloud of yuckiness.
"Rainy Days and Mondays" was the Carpenter’s fourth number one song on the American Adult Contemporary singles chart. However, the song failed to chart in the United Kingdom. I figured this was because it rains so much across the pond, that they do not need a song to tell them how depressing the dampness can be.
Can rainy days or snowy days really get you down? If you feel meh on a dreary day, it’s not your imagination: Bad weather can indeed have a negative effect on your emotions. According to one study, nearly nine percent of people fall into the “precipitation haters” category. This group feels angrier and less happy on days with increased sogginess. Another study found that rain even increased the number of negative posts published on Facebook (If that is true, my Facebook feed shows it has been for 1,562 days straight).
The weather supplies many metaphors for our changeable minds. Moods can brighten and darken, dispositions can be sunny, futures can be under a cloud and relationships can be stormy. Like the weather, our emotions sometimes seem like fickle forces of nature: unstable, enveloping and uncontrollable.
Weather most definitely affects our moods and anything that alters our moods can affect our behavior. One study found that Minnesotan diners tipped more generously on sunny days. Lately, I would imagine most waitresses across the river are pretty broke
I recently Googled, “What is the weather like year-round in Wisconsin?” The answer said the summers are humid, warm and wet; the winters are freezing, snowy, and windy; and it is partly cloudy year-round. Over the course of the year, the temperature typically varies from 13°F to 82°F. But hey- we should feel thankful as Google claims Wisconsin weather is rarely below -7°F or above 90°F.
I feel sorry for all of us that are stuck in this miserably wintery spring, but there is a group of people for which I feel exceptionally bad…No, not waitresses in Minnesota. I feel extra bad for cashiers right here in Amery. Let me explain…
Every time I am in line at the grocery store, pharmacy, hardware or liquor store, I listen to what people are saying to the cashiers. Partially out of boredom, partially due to my curious nature (aka nosiness). Without a doubt, the number one thing I hear people gripe to cashiers about is the weather (well now that road construction is complete).
I would be a very rich woman if I had a dime for every single time, I heard someone tell a cashier, “It’s snowing again.” or ask “Will we ever see the sun?” or say "It's windier than a baked-bean convention with a thousand delegates."
O.K. fine I have never heard that last one, but you get my point. People-guess what? Most cashiers are well aware ten minutes into their shift of the weather conditions.
I myself am probably guilty of sharing my weather-related dreariness with local cashiers. I am going to try to make an effort to chat with them about something else. Maybe something new in the store that I appreciate or maybe even a thanks to them for their wonderful service.
Funny enough as I was sitting at my desk writing this column on Monday, April 18, 2022, my very beloved fourth-grade teacher Kay Erickson, stopped in to chat with me. On her way back out into the snowy day, she wished me a Merry Christmas. 35 years later, Mrs. Erickson can still put a smile on my face.
I guess I just have to put myself in the mind frame that I cannot control the weather. I will try to have a positive attitude about it. Afterall, I am very prepared for the flurries. We haven’t even put our snow shovel away for the year; it is propped up next to the jack-o-lanterns the kids carved last October…
Hang in there with me readers. I am hopeful that soon Amery’s Keller Avenue will be much like another beloved roadway, Sesame Street and that sunny days will be chasing the clouds away.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
