I am really not sure where the summer went. I can honestly say I feel like it flew by faster than ever before. With the start of school just a few short weeks away, last weekend it was time to tackle the annual school shopping extravaganza.
It is nice to be able to purchase most of our supplies locally, but when it comes to clothes, shoes and backpacks, it is time for a trip to the mall.
This is a little different than when I was younger. Almost all of my school clothes were bought right in downtown Amery. An early 90’s wardrobe of Minnetonka Moccasins, Girbaud Jeans, Bum Equipment, Guess, Hyper Color, Levis Unbutton My Fly and Kermit the Frog in Calvin Klein Unders T-Shirts could all be bought right on Keller Avenue.
I have always been a shopper. I love a good deal. Oddly, if you asked me to walk a 5K I would think I was going to die, yet 10 laps around a shopping mall doesn’t seem to bother me at all. In the odd chance I do tire, the cure is simple, I just sit down to try on a new pair of shoes, and I am suddenly refreshed.
I am usually such a shopping champion that even a crowded, long-lined, 5 a.m. Black Friday purchase experience cannot cause me to flinch. I hate to admit it, but last weekend school shopping almost brought me to my knees.
First of all, I would like to say it seems that if you are not out school shopping for the fall two weeks after classes wrap up in late spring, everything is picked over. Don’t even try to find the backpack your child wants in August.
Another problem was the worker shortage. Less employees at some stores saw a few of their entrances and many registers being closed. There were many escalator rides up and down trying to pay and make our way to other merchants.
I understand that styles come and go. There are fads featuring some things that are less appealing than others. I can honestly say I do not know if I have ever seen uglier clothes on store mannequins than I saw last weekend. This is a bold statement coming from a girl who grew up in a generation where Zubaz pants were a hot commodity.
Maybe I am getting old, I don’t know. Even if I live to be 100 years old, my kids will not be wearing clothes that barely cover certain areas out in puplic. The patterns, the colors, the lack of fabric, it all drove me nuts!
I can’t blame the designers and stores completely for my stressful shopping experience. The biggest culprit was my almost 15-year-old. Was I happy to hear she really just wanted a few plain colored t-shirts, a few sweatshirts and black high-top sneakers? Of course. How hard could that be?
In store Number 1, I spot black high-top sneakers and point them out. She replies, “Nope. Not like those.”
Store Number 3’s black high-top sneakers were, “Ugly.”
Store Number 7 had black-high top sneakers that were “O.K.” but she had never heard of the brand and didn’t trust they would last long.
Store Number 11 brought out major disgust from the teen. How could I even suggest she consider black high-top sneakers like the ones on their shelf?
Store Number 16’s black high-top sneakers had too slippery of a bottom and Store Number 20’s black high-top sneakers had too hard of a tongue.
At Store Number 24, the black high-top sneakers would have been perfect if they didn’t have the colored stitching on them. Maybe we should go back to Store Number 7, maybe they were alright after all?
Finally, at what seemed like Store Number 4823764365981386751, we found the sacred, perfect and socially acceptable pair of black high-top sneakers. In sizes 4,6,7,8,9 and 10. That’s right, we needed a 5. “*%$#@!”
It was finally time to call it quits on the sneakers and spend the next hour explaining to my seven-year-old why I wouldn’t purchase a lunch case with the words, “EMT Human Organ Transplant” written on it. What can I say? He is a little weirdo, but a loveable one. He takes after his father.
Hours and a gazillion dollars later, we returned home with ALMOST everything we need for a successful school year.
Now I know there are some Mama’s out there thinking, “I did all of my kids’ shopping online. Right out of the comfort of my own home in my sweats.”
Well, that is absolutely wonderful for you, but I prefer to make my kiddos suffer by spending quality time with me in public and it is what we will continue to do even if it kills us.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
