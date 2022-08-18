April Ziemer

April Ziemer, Editor

I am really not sure where the summer went. I can honestly say I feel like it flew by faster than ever before. With the start of school just a few short weeks away, last weekend it was time to tackle the annual school shopping extravaganza.

It is nice to be able to purchase most of our supplies locally, but when it comes to clothes, shoes and backpacks, it is time for a trip to the mall.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.