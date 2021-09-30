Sometimes in life you fight being in a certain place, only to find out it was exactly where you were meant to be. I think this has happened to me various times throughout my almost 45 years, but one that will stay with me for a while, took place last week.
The beginning of last week saw me trying to recover from a long Fall Festival weekend. I had various commitments that saw me putting in about somewhere around 20+ hours of volunteering that weekend, not to mention extra responsibilities to cover for the newspaper.
In the days that followed the festival I had various meetings to attend and report on as well.
I had laundry piled up at home and a garage sale coming up that I hadn’t started preparing for.
My twelfth-grade daughter, Rylee, had her last regular season conference match of golf for her entire high school career. I had never been to one of her matches. You see, not many parents attend golf matches and I knew absolutely nothing about the game. I did know that you are not supposed to be loud while attending golf matches and anyone who knows me, knows I am just naturally loud, and I cannot help it.
My husband has attended some of our daughter’s matches and has enjoyed watching her play. It was the plan that he would watch her last regular season match in Osceola last week.
By Wednesday, the day of the match, our son Maverick came down with a nasty cold. We knew it was best to keep him home. I said I would work from home to be with him, while Josh attended Rylee’s golf match.
Right as Josh was getting ready to leave, he came to me and said he thought he should stay home with Mav and I should go watch Ry play golf. I told him I thought that was a rotten idea.
For starters, I wouldn’t even know how to find her on the golf course. Secondly, I had stories to write from the meetings I had attended the two previous nights.
Josh expressed he really thought it was important for me to go to golf as I had never been, and I broke down into tears.
I felt horrible that I had never watched Rylee play a match of golf, a sport she had been passionate about through High School, but I felt so overtired from the weekend and so overwhelmed with the mountain of work in front of me. I told my husband, “I simply feel like I cannot keep my head above water.”
As I stood in front of the mirror wiping off my tear streaked mascara, I started thinking about my mom, who we lost almost two years ago.
When I was a junior in high school I was ecstatic to attend Prom. I was so excited for the event and counted down the days until the big dance.
Two weeks before Prom I made it to the State level for Forensics, as I had done the two years prior as well. As it turned out, State Forensics in Madison fell on the weekend of Prom. My Forensics competition was Friday, but the group would not return back to Amery until sometime Saturday afternoon and it would not give me enough time to get ready for Prom. I was devastated.
My mom came to the rescue. She took that Friday off of work. She made arrangements for my sisters who were six and three at the time. She drove me to Madison to compete and invited my best friend with, so we could giggle throughout the car ride about our upcoming plans for the following day. We got home late, but I wasn’t tired at all the next day.
You know who was probably tired? My mom. She had a teenager and two youngsters. My dad worked long hours in the cities and my mom always had dinner on the table, laundry to do and yardwork to pitch in with.
She knew how important that weekend was to me and her presence made it all the better.
I kept thinking about that weekend as I drove over to Krooked Kreek golf course in Osceola.
When I saw the look on Rylee’s face as I walked up, her smile was the life raft that pulled me above water.
It was a beautiful day on the course. The sun was shining, the leaves were turning, and my forced quietness was just what I needed to ponder what is truly important in life and how to prioritize all of the rest.
I spent three peaceful and proud hours on the course that morning and at the end of it all, I realized it was right where I needed to be.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
