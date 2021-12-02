The holiday season is upon us. The best part is the time spent with family and friends. We very much have a “the more the merrier” policy at our family gatherings, but sometimes I wonder if the “newbies” think we are the craziest family they have ever seen.
We had a few new faces joining us at the Thanksgiving table this year. My sister and daughter both had new friends that dared to step into our wild household.
As I was on the phone with various members of our family throughout the week planning for Thanksgiving, I kept repeating over and over that I really hoped everyone was well-behaved for the holiday as I didn’t want to scare the new people away.
I do not want to give the impression we are a horrible bunch. When I say I hope everyone is well-behaved, I am not insinuating we have had rough past holidays. There are no fights that break out or major outbursts. We are actually a nice bunch of people, but I just feel like we are a lot to handle. Like, majorly a LOT.
I felt nervous for my sister and daughter. I felt even more nervous for the super nice guys who were attending their first family gathering with us.
I remember what it felt like to bring someone into one of our family get-togethers for the first time. While it is exciting, it can be nerve-wracking to think about something stupid that someone might say or embarrassing to think about an old photo they might see.
Sometimes I imagine other people’s family gatherings. I picture them eating on time, gathered around a big table with a fancy centerpiece. The food looks as if Martha Stewart herself prepared it. Soft music plays in the background and beautiful wine goblets are lightly clanked to a heart-warming toast.
Now let me paint you a picture of a Ziemer/Siegert gathering…If I say we are eating at 2:00p.m., that really means maybe 3:00 or so. That is great because certain members of our family are never on time. The people who showed up waaaay too early are getting antsy, but I really don’t care because I was antsy when I saw them pull in my driveway before I felt like I had my house ready for guests.
You won’t see any super fancy centerpieces. You might see an arrangement I got on clearance at Walmart. It was missing a few leaves, but hey-it was $1.98. If you need to see more décor, look at the dining room wall where one of my children drew in marker a few years back (it is not coming off for nothing).
Some of the food looks good, some does not. I’m sure it tastes fine. If it doesn’t, there are plenty more things to dive into, no one is going to starve, that is for sure.
There might be music playing in the background. It is playing because I had it on when I was cleaning and then guests came early, and I forgot to shut it off. It was loud, but now it probably sounds soft because our family is much louder than any music can play.
Please don’t clank the mismatched wine glasses together for a toast. They say, “hand wash only” and I put them in the dishwasher anyway. It has made them weak. Clanking them together might cause them the break in your hands. I don’t care if we break the glasses, but I would hate to waste the alcohol in them. No one who is scattered about the dining room table, multiple card tables and stools at the counter, are going to hear your toast anyway.
Regardless of the noise, some questionable food and people scattered about, we are together under one roof. That is what it is all about, right?
There was the year we had a family member experience a break-up before the holidays and she played “Blue Christmas” on the record player over and over and over again.
There was the year that static cling gave out and someone’s underwear (which was clung to the inside of their pant leg) fell out onto the living room floor until finally someone exclaimed, “Who’s left their panties on the floor?!”
Now we look back at all of these holiday mishaps and we laugh and laugh. We LOUDLY laugh and laugh.
Like I said, we are a LOT. We laugh a LOT and we love a LOT and if you can handle us, you are welcome to join us.
For those of you who have nice, relaxing, calm and quiet family gatherings, I am happy for you, but I guess maybe after all, I do not envy you. I would “Cheers!” you, but again-I don’t want to break that glass.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
