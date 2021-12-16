If I had to pick one favorite day of the year it would be hard. I enjoy all of my children’s birthdays as I see the excitement it brings them each year. I love Valentine’s Day. I just love everything lovey and although I think it is important to tell your significant others year-round they are special, I think a day to lay it on thick is heartwarming. I have a soft spot for the Saturday of Fall Festival each year. The parade, the food booths, royalty, beer tent, bands and camaraderie of the community give my heart so much enjoyment. But if I had to choose one and only one favorite day of the year, it would be the day we decorate our Christmas tree.
I love placing the ornaments on the tree. Almost every ornament on our tree has a special meaning. Some were made out of tiny footprints or handprints of our children. Some celebrate the kids’ accomplishments of the particular year. We have exquisite ornaments that were crocheted by my husband’s grandmother, ornaments that once belonged to my late grandmother and beautiful ornaments that were gifted each year by special friends in our lives.
I was asked last week what my very favorite Christmas gift was that I had ever received. I answered quickly as it was easy. It was an ornament I received when I was 10-years-old.
It may sound strange, but let me share the story of this special ornament:
I was an only child for 10 years. You know who is spoiled more than an only child? An only child who is an only grandchild (and only great-grandchild on one branch). Life changed when my sister Kelly was born (Life was really turned upside-down when Lisa was added three years later).
As we prepared for Christmas in 1987, I was adjusting to life no longer being an “Only.” When we decorated the tree that year, my mother carefully hung a “Baby’s First Christmas” ornament on the tree for Kelly. I couldn’t believe my eyes. This little puking and pooping “Bundle of Joy” deserved her very own “Baby’s First Christmas” ornament?!
I never had a “Baby’s First Christmas” ornament. It was beside the point that I had probably gotten everything else on the face of the earth I had ever asked for. I did not receive a special ornament in ’76, so this little crying disruption should not have been getting one in ’87. I was in total disbelief and probably had to lock myself in my room to be comforted by the sounds of Cyndi Lauper and Lionel Richie.
A few weeks later, I unwrapped what would be the best gift I ever received. It was a shiny, round, blue ornament. It featured a sleeping little girl angel with the word’s “Baby’s 10th Christmas” around it.
Every year it would be the first ornament I would place on the tree, placing it front and center before Kelly’s could take the spot. In adulthood, it was still the first ornament I hung on my own tree each year.
Two years ago, my son accidentally knocked the ornament from the tree and it shattered. It was two months after my mother had passed away and I couldn’t bear the thought of throwing it away. I picked up every little piece and placed them in a box and tucked it away in my bedroom closet.
I know if my mother was still with us this year, she would make sure I unwrapped a “Baby’s 45th Christmas” ornament. Although I miss that ornament and my mom greatly, I truly appreciate having both of my sisters, my dad, and the rest of our growing family together to celebrate the holidays and that alone is the best gift I could ask for.
In the upcoming weeks I will continue to enjoy the Christmas tree. There is just something completely calming about all of the lights being turned down in the house and the towering tree offering a peaceful glow. I find that during this time of year I sit in the living room and reflect by the light of the tree. I certainly do not come up with the solutions to any of the world’s issues. I never figure out a way to save the nation, state, city or even a mishap that happened at home, but I have figured out the following lessons to learn from your Christmas tree:
Be a light in the darkness
We all fall over sometimes
When things get tough-add glitter
Share your gifts
You were born to sparkle, even if your garland is a little droopy and
It’s perfectly fine to be a little tilted
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
