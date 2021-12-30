I feel like it is a totally natural thing to spend the week between Christmas and New Year’s reflecting on the past year. I don’t know if I am getting old or crabby or tired (or a little of each) but at the end of 2021 I am left wondering, “What the heck has this world come to?”
Seriously though, I find myself asking multiple times weekly if the world has always been this crazy and the short answer is actually “YES!”
If I was sitting reflecting on December 31, 1876, I would recall a year where a split presidential election set the stage for the bargain that ended Reconstruction. It was the highest casualty year of the Civil War. Also, in ’76 you have the Battle of the Little Bighorn where the total U.S. casualty count included 268 dead and 55 severely wounded.
If I looked back at the past year on December 31, 1919, I would remember a year where America had won the First World War but effectively lost the peace. As the government ended wartime spending and regulations, inflation skyrocketed, and unemployment shot up to 20 percent. An influenza epidemic, one of the worst in history, killed a half-million Americans. The 18th Amendment introduced Prohibition and a decade of lawlessness. The fall of 1919 featured massive labor strikes: 350,000 steelworkers in Indiana, 425,000 miners in coal country, most of the Boston police force, etc.
The end of 1943 would see a look back on 12 months where the Holocaust grew deadlier by the week, and Nazis had systematically deported and killed more than 1.3 million Jews by spring 1943. In the United States, racial violence raged across the country. The summer of 1943 saw more than 240 reports of interracial battles in cities and at military bases. Thurgood Marshall, the NAACP chief counsel who went on to become the first black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, penned “The Gestapo in Detroit” that shunned city officials for not addressing decades of violence.
By December 31, 1968 many people were literally too pessimistic to say, “Happy New Year.”
The nation was grappling with the assassinations of Martin Luther King and Robert Kennedy.
While these days social media has a way of making everything feel immediate, so did the network news when there were only three channels and everyone was watching the death and destruction of Vietnam with their dinners.
Reflections of 2001 saw a nation still shaken by the September 11 hijackers who rammed jetliners into twin towers of New York City's World Trade Center and the Pentagon. A fourth hijacked plane crashed 80 mi outside of Pittsburgh. Toll of dead and injured was in the thousands. Within days, Islamic militant Osama bin Laden and the al-Qaeda terrorist network are identified as the parties behind the attacks. An Anthrax scare riveted the nation, as anthrax-laced letters are sent to various media and government officials. Several postal workers died after handling the letters.
My depressing walk through history isn’t meant to be a gloomy grenade hurled at your holidays. It is just that as I reflected on what has seemed like a somewhat sad and scary 2021, I imagined that throughout times many people have felt the same way at the end of the year.
The challenges faced by those in previous years provides a crucial perspective for understanding and solving current and future problems. History really does repeat itself, but history also builds empathy through studying the lives and struggles of others. History helps us realize how different our lived experience is from that of our ancestors, yet how similar we are. The trials we are facing today are not only a learning experience for ourselves, but for generations to come.
It seems like we live in a time where nobody can agree on anything, but history shows there were many things not agreed upon decade after decade. Maybe the best New Year’s resolution is to disagree respectfully. Use differences as a learning experience. Don’t get personal in disagreements and recognize the good. Rarely is a suggestion so bad that you can't find a single nugget of wisdom hidden in there somewhere. That cliché catchphrase "agree to disagree" is oft-repeated for a reason: It can be a handy sentiment to lean on when you need it. I think we can all agree that every single year has its share of good as well.
In his April 1971 hit “Wild World” Cat Stevens said, “Oh, baby, baby, it's a wild world. It's hard to get by just upon a smile.”
Groovy Cat Stevens was right, it is hard to get by just upon a smile, but my best piece of advice for readers is that for 2022, is a smile is a good start.
