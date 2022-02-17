Although I didn’t expect it to be a giant ball of awesomeness, I still tuned into Super Bowl LVI. That is just what you do on Super Bowl Sunday, right? My regular shows were not airing new episodes, so you just accept what is available and the match-up between the Bengals and Rams was available. It’s kind of the same reasoning I use when telling myself why I still drive a Chrysler Town and Country mini-van. According to my bank account, a BMW X7 is out of the question, so I take what I can get-the good old Mama Mobile.
I am not a football mega-fan, but in the hours since the Rams took the title, I have found myself dreaming of what a perfect Super Bowl would be for me.
We all know a Super Bowl is made up of three things: Football, commercials and a half-time show.
First off, we would have to take care of the minor detail of what two teams would be on the field. I am going to choose the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins. My decision is based on two things: The Packers are an obvious. I am proud of my home state and try to be loyal to their teams. They leave me no choice in hockey and have forced me to jump across the river on that one, but for football I will continue to give my heart to the Green and Gold.
To be completely honest, I really do not care about the other team, so I picked Miami in hopes that my boss Mr. Stangl would read my column and see that I chose his favorite team. It might be worth a few extra cents an hour, wouldn’t you say?
Now onto the commercials. I actually despise commercials. I record almost everything I watch, just so I can skip commercials. But if a Super Bowl must have commercials, I would fill my ultimate event with iconic commercials of the 1970s and 1980s. This would include Mr. Owl and Tootsie Pops; the Folgers coffee commercial where Peter comes home for Christmas; I’d Like to Buy the World a Coke by Coca Cola; the Mean Joe Greene Coca Cola commercial, two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions-on a sesame seed bun from McDonald’s, don’t squeeze the Charmin and the 1984 Pepsi Generation commercial starring the Jacksons and Alfonso Ribeiro.
The part of my Super Bowl extravaganza I have put the most thought into is the half time show. This year’s hip-hop show was not my cup of tea, although I have heard rave reviews from many who are just a hair younger than myself. From my view, it is about time a half time show caters to people who have hit their half-time in life-people such as myself.
I heard many who enjoyed Sunday’s show danced along with the music provided by Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Mary J. Blige.
I know for a fact that unless I want to see the chiropractor a handful of times this week for displaced hips, I cannot be hipping or hopping or flopping around like that.
So, I came up with what I consider to be a genius half-time idea…a Solid Gold reunion! Solid Gold was an American syndicated music television series that debuted on September 13, 1980 and ran until July 23, 1988. Usually airing on Saturday evenings, Solid Gold was one of several shows that focused on popular music; other examples included the long-running American Bandstand and Soul Train. While Solid Gold did share elements with those two programs, such as appearances by performers, it also stood out by including something they did not: an in-house crew of professional dancers that performed routines choreographed to the week's featured songs.
Wouldn’t it be a grand half time show to see Air Supply, Dionne Warwick, Cliff Richard and Sheena Easton take the stage? It makes my heart sad that Andy Gibb would not be here to join them, but maybe in a tribute they could sing a mash-up of Shadow Dancing and I Just Want to be Your Everything. Past Solid Gold Dancers could wave team colored ribbons in the air and I could safely sway back and forth to the music in my living room. It would be like heaven and my children would find it less repulsive than me shaking my groove thing to rap style tunes.
I know this does not sound like a perfect Super Bowl to some others, and I am sure many people much older than I might have enjoyed the music of last weekend’s game. But I am telling you for many who are in the half time stage of their life, this would be the ultimate throw-back happy pill.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
