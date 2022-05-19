18 years ago I give birth to my first child. You always hear people say it is a love like you have never known and that is true, but I have come to realize the love isn’t just for that little baby, but the baby’s whole circle.
This coming Sunday my baby will graduate high school. Last week I was going through old photos for my daughter’s graduation party and I was overwhelmed with emotion at seeing pictures of Rylee and her classmates.
I started thinking about finding out I was pregnant and bonding with friends who were also pregnant. I remembered Rylee’s birth and finding out my friends’ children had arrived safely into the world. I thought back to meeting other mamas when we waited to pick up or drop off at Pre-K. I sat next to other parents at sporting events and concerts. I cheered for their kiddos and they cheered for mine.
You always get to know some people better than others, but in a town this size it would be hard to say you barely know the kids or their families. After all, we were a part of a circle.
I am wondering just where in the actual heck the time went. The same foot that I swear nurses just inked and pressed on a hospital certificate, will now walk across a stage and out the door toward her future. You know who else is going through all of these same emotions right now? The other parents in the circle.
It seems like just yesterday she was born, and I was clueless, but I knew her and I – we’d be okay. As hard as it will be when she heads off to do her thing this fall, I know her, and I-we’ll be okay.
I know this all sounds so sappy, but this is the child who made me a mother and there is something about the firstborn (At least I like to think so as a firstborn myself). God knows firstborns need to be made of something special because we cut our parenting teeth on them.
I kind of expected I would catch on to this whole parenting thing and that I would know how to love her and raise her properly in all stages of her life-but I haven’t known.
When she was a few days old, I sat sobbing because I couldn’t get her to eat. Baby Rylee was screaming, and I was crying. We were a mess. Over the years we went through non-birthday party invites to inviting others to her parties. Failing quizzes to making Honor Roll. Sitting on the bench to scoring a run. Plenty of ups and downs. I should have caught on how to do this, but sometimes I didn’t and there were times we were a mess, just like in the first week.
I made plenty of mistakes, and I over-loved at times, bordering on suffocation.
I was always the mom with tears in her eyes on the first day of school. I was the mom celebrating with a camera in the faces of the Class of 2022 as the kids moved up to Intermediate, Middle and High school. I celebrated the crap out of these changes and milestones. When I took the job at the Amery Free Press, it was magnified by 1000.
Graduation isn’t just about grades or what went on during those four years of high school. It’s about what has happened to these children in the circle from day one. There are many words that come to mind describing how I am feeling about all of them: Joy. Excitement. Pride. Disbelief. Gratitude. Accomplishment. Bittersweet.
This celebration is about every teacher, coach, classmate, friend, family member and mentor my child has had in her life. It’s not just one moment in time we are celebrating for graduation, it’s all of them.
All the people and all the activities my Rylee has been involved with, has shaped her into who she is today. As a mom, I felt largely responsible for her behavior for many years. But, having Rylee in her senior year has made me realize I’m just a fraction of her sparkling personality. There have been far more influences, good and bad, bigger than me, which have shaped her into who she is today. All of these people are part of the circle.
The days haven’t all been filled with momentous occasions, but there have been some pretty cool ordinary days kissed with a special day here and there. I have been together with some of you on this journey for the last 18 years. That’s 157,680 hours.
My largest wish beyond a splendid future for Rylee and her classmates is may our circle be unbroken.
I’ll keep cheering for you and yours, you keep cheering for me and mine-I know we’ve got this!
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.