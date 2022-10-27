Last week I saw an old friend from High School share the following quote on social media, “Sometimes you just need to talk to a four-year-old and an 84-year-old to understand life again.” I couldn’t believe the timing of seeing this quote and I couldn’t agree with it more.
I saw the quote the day after my husband’s grandfather’s funeral.
Grandpa Harold Ziemer died at the age of 95 and he lived a long glorious life. During his funeral at St. Luke’s in New Richmond, the Pastor talked about many conversations he and Grandpa Ziemer had with each other. Grandpa and Grandma Ziemer (who passed away a year ago last May) were long time members of St. Lukes and very involved with the church, so the Pastor had ample opportunity for he and Grandpa to share words of wisdom. It was interesting and comforting to hear the Pastor share some insight into these conversations. One of my favorites was when Grandpa gave his Pastor a zucchini from his crop and said, “A house is not a home until it has a garden.”
Grandpa Ziemer knew all sorts of things, as do most Grandpas. He worked his entire career for Ford and in retirement at Warner’s Dock. He and Grandma loved to dance to Jim Armstrong. The two (married 72 years) held hands while they watched television together each night. Grandpa was an unbelievable woodworker and full of zest for fishing.
My husband Josh was bequeathed Grandpa’s tackle box and as he opened it and went through its contents, he recalled talks with Grandpa about fishing and life; and life and fishing.
Grandpa was wise and caring. He loved his 8 children and 24 grandchildren, all the great-grandkids and great-greats too.
I am amazed by large families as I come from a quite small family. My husband’s family is large on both sides. Of course, life happens and there are divorces, re-marriages, added kids, people move away, etc. and it can all get quite complicated.
Funerals bring a time when everyone arrives and although it is a sad time, it can be an opportunity to gather and catch up. Even after years, at my husband’s family funerals I see people I have never seen before. When it comes to his cousin’s children and their children and grandchildren, even Josh himself gets confused on who is who.
Sunday we were at the funeral home and there was a charming little guy who walked over to us and exclaimed he was a lizard. I ask Josh who he was, and my hubby figured he belonged to a family member but wasn’t positive.
We asked the lizard his age and he replied that he was four. I asked his name and he responded, “Lizard.”
I asked if he went to school and he explained lizards do not attend school. Josh told him that actually smart lizards attend Lizard School and the little lizard laughed. We played a fun game with him where he pretended to lizard hiss at us and we pretended to be scared.
We did this for quite some time until his mother came and scooped him up and Josh figured out which cousin he belonged to.
It was actually a really cool experience to interact with the lizard (we still do not know his given name). He didn’t seem sad or uncomfortable in the funeral home setting. He was a child who was oblivious he was related to most of the people there. He wasn’t bothered by the strained relationships that existed in the room between some family members (as happens in many families) or by the sorrow in the air.
Our conversation with him was easy and delightful. He was a breath of fresh air. When Josh was putting on his suit jacket for the funeral the next day, I was straightening his collar. I asked him if he was going to be alright. He laughed that he would be if he got to see the lizard at the church. Sure enough we were able.
The lizard seemed slightly tired and grumpy at the church, but it still warmed our hearts to see him again on the somber and windy day.
I started thinking maybe if we started looking at life through the eyes of very young and the very old, maybe things could be quite different.
The very young haven’t yet been jaded by life’s circumstances. They are vibrant and lighthearted.
The very old have let go of things that have weighed heavily on their hearts. They enjoy each day of their lives they have been granted and they use their wisdom fill their days with love and forgiveness.
Thank you to Grandpa Ziemer and the little lizard for lending me the lenses to see life a little more clearly.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
