Ah, nothing explains life better than a 1990’s country song. We all have a few “Friends in low places” and Joe Diffie probably was right that there is just something women like about a Pickup Man. It dawned on me last weekend as I watched my daughter and her classmates head off to Prom, that the 1992 John Michael Montgomery hit “Life’s a Dance” is probably one of the truest (and catchiest) of them all.
Prom is by far the biggest dance of high school, but if you think about it, high school itself is just one big dance and as John Michael Montgomery crooned, “Don’t worry about what you don’t know, life’s a dance you learn as you go.”
When you are a teenager, many days feel like a dance filled with fast paced footwork that no matter how hard you try, you cannot remember the choreography. It is important not to let that get you down because life will have days that feel like a slow dance. Peaceful, happy and secure. One of those days/dances you pray will never end.
Speaking of that slow dance though, remember how immensely scary it could be to ask someone to dance? The butterflies, the sweaty hands, the racing thoughts of “Should I or shouldn’t I?” It is important to take the chance before the song is over. IF that schmuck says “no,” I guarantee if you, if you pick your head up, and look over your shoulder, you will see the person who has been nervously waiting to ask if YOU would like to dance-and even more perfectly-the DJ just played a second slow song.
In dance and teenage life alike, your toes are bound to be stepped on a few times. Sometimes it is a quick sting and other times it hurts really bad. The best we can hope for, is the misstep was unintentional. Hopefully an apology follows the “ouch” and you keep that in mind when you are the one who steps on the foot of another. Never ever let a few bad moves stop you from continuing to dance.
With anxious minds and excited hearts, everything is changing for these kids emotionally and physically. They are hurled into the most intense situations in their young lives to date. They try to keep anxiety at bay, but are dealing with self-esteem, discovering love and heartbreak, feeling pressure from parents, educators and peers-all while feeling like all eyes are on them. It reminds me of being thrust into the middle of the dance circle, where you try to not look like an idiot while everyone else seems to carefree boogie around while laughing at you.
Just like a dance, in life sometimes you lead and sometimes you follow. This is the daily dilemma our teens face of standing out while fitting in. The struggle for identity is hard. Teenagers like to be different, but at the same time they want to fit in.
Being a teenager today, compared to my time, is exhausting. Kids today have the option to take way more grueling classes. They play multiple sports year-round and are constantly training. Many balance other extra curriculars and multiple jobs. The pressure is immense and many wonder why the kiddos do it? As a mother who has recently assisted with filling out college and scholarship applications, it is very apparently students feel like they have few options other than to achieve and achieve more. There are probably days when it feels like you are in one of those dance competitions where you go and go and go and go until you get the tap on the shoulder allowing you to leave the floor.
Sometimes in life it may feel like somebody else’s playlist is on repeat, and you never quite feel the groove. It might feel more comfortable to decide to sit this one out instead of taking the floor. Eventually though, your song will come on-I promise-and when it does, I encourage you to bust a move like it is nobody’s business.
The big high school dance isn’t just for the children, the parents receive an invite too. You see, high expectations, gossip, criticism, ridicule and the yearning for independence can leave teens feeling like the dancer anxiously awaiting the numbers on the judge’s scorecard. All of the frustration can lead to some emotional ups and downs. They can lash out, overreact and then enact the silent treatment so quickly, parents can be left feeling exhausted like they have been through a night in a mosh pit of an 18 band line-up summer festival.
Kiddos and parents alike: Although it can be rough, enjoy the dance. If there is anything I have recently accepted, it is that the dance is a quickstep and over before we know it.
