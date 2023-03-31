I recently returned from a whirlwind of a week. Within seven days I headed to Vegas, travelled to Madison for the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Awards Banquet and sat in the audience of the Price is Right.
The thing is, I stay pretty busy here in Amery. Like for many others, it can be hard to get away. So, I gave myself one week. I had one week to race out of town for various enjoyable experiences and then it would be time to return and get back down to business.
Now, some of you know me well enough to know that of course I still checked my email on my phone, and I stopped in the office Thursday between Vegas and Madison. Never in my years here have I been away from my 1970’s blue metal and bequeathed from the Sondreals desk for a full week, I just cannot do it.
I enjoyed many experiences last week and while it was all wonderful, I am just made to constantly set goals for more.
Vegas was full of good times. We decided a few years back between myself, my husband my two sisters and my brother-in-law instead of exchanging Christmas gifts between the adults each year, we would use that money to have an experience together. This year it was three days in Sunny Las Vegas.
We wined, dined, boozed, tattooed, gambled, rambled and made friends along the strip. My sisters and I wore matching shirts which read, “We are what happens in Vegas.” We had many laughs and it was much needed.
One hotel/casino we dined at was the Wynn. In my previous trips to Vegas I had never been there. It was some of the best food I have ever eaten, and the place was extraordinary. I made a goal to return to Vegas at some point and stay at the Wynn. So, if anyone is up for a trip to Nevada, I’m your girl.
I left for Madison at 4am Friday morning excited to be amongst colleagues at the newspaper awards. The way the awards work, is you get notified you have won something, but you do not know what until the ceremony. I was blessed to receive awards for stories about vaccinations at Chet Johnson Drug and also for a story about Al and Lou Schock receiving season Packer tickets and waiting for 45 years.
It is exciting of course to receive the honor, but these awards are extra special to me because the subjects in the articles are near and dear to me. That is the thing about writing for a newspaper in a small town (especially my hometown), I care about the things I write about. The people and places all mean a lot to me, and I couldn’t receive these awards without them.
I started thinking about how much harder I wanted to work to have other stories and the subjects in them recognized. I returned to work Monday and announced to my boss that I had set a goal to be newspaper of the year in Wisconsin next March. It is a hefty goal. We are in Division D, which is based on your circulation. I would love to tell some of you to cancel your subscription so we could compete against those in Division E, but that is not necessary. I feel we’ve got this. In fact, if you have friends that want to subscribe, encourage them. I think I could take on Division C too!
I sat in the audience Saturday night for the Price is Right. I left Madison Saturday morning in a snowstorm (story of the last 4 months of all of our lives). I headed to meet my dear friend Heidi for this experience.
I want to be honest; The Price is Right is not my favorite game show-especially after I didn’t get called to, “Come on down,” Saturday night. This was more about spending time with my friend.
Not winning a trip, car or any cash ignited something in me though-in fact it really royally ticked me off. So, I am going to say it here for the world to see (or at least the 120(ish) people who read my column-by this time next year, I am going to win something on a game show.
If I had my choice, it would be a music game show. Beat Shazam, Name that Tune, something along those lines. I am scared of that Whammy on Press Your Luck and I feel like Pat Sajak is getting kind of snarky in his old age, so the Wheel is not a good option for me. I am up for suggestions and pointers, but regardless, I am going to do this.
Here’s the thing, it is not that I am never satisfied. I fully appreciate every moment the good Lord has given me. I am a striver; someone who likes to learn, to grow, to experience and to live. If I have a great time, I am going to set a goal to have an AMAZING time and I love taking readers along for the ride.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
