Have you ever met someone in life that plain and simply makes you feel better? Someone with a warm smile, kind words and loving aura, that leaves you feeling nothing but good. Can you imagine being with two people like that at the same time? Anyone who was ever around Dave and Rosemary Meyers have been in that exact situation.
They were a God loving couple who gave back so much to a little community they had called home since 1959.
Dave had a long career in coaching, teaching, and as a school psychologist. He served as an Amery City Alderman for 23 years.
Rosemary worked as a nurse, caring for others for over 40 years. Even outside of work, Rosemary was always caring for others; her fellow parishioners at church, her family, her friends and even community members she barely knew.
I met the Meyers when I was younger. My mother was a nurse and worked with Rosemary.
In 2021, I sat with the couple and interviewed them for a Valentine’s Day story. To put it simply, my life is better for just knowing them and I do not believe I am the only person in town who can say that.
Here is an excerpt of my story about the Meyers:
A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person. Such has been the case for David and Rosemary Meyers. Going strong after 63 years of marriage, the lovebirds are thankful every single day to have each other.
Dave said he is grateful that he and his wife can sit together, look out at God’s beauty from their living room windows above the Apple River and pray and meditate together.
“Our meeting was a gift,” Rosemary said.
Dave went with his U of M college roommate to Duluth, where he was introduced to Rosemary, who attended St. Scholastica. Rosemary was adamant she was not interested in dating anyone.
We started dating and fell in love and were married a year later,” said Rosemary.
October 5, 1957 the couple was married at St. Frances Cabrini in Minneapolis. “There were a few snags,” Rosemary said. “We were not thinking very well as we scheduled it during a Gopher game and the traffic was pretty bad. David’s Grandma got caught up in football traffic and would have missed the wedding if our soloist hadn’t forgotten to show up.”
“Father, Jerry and David were sitting in the back of the church watching the football game, so they were not in any hurry to start the ceremony, which meant we had time to wait for the soloist,” said Rosemary.
A conversation at Graduate Summer School with a young man, who coached in Amery opened the door for the Meyers to head to 54001 in 1959.
Rosemary said, “We said we would stay in Amery three or four years, but it didn’t take us long to realize we loved this place.”
After a stroke, Dave has a hard time expressing his thoughts. “We get through it with a lot of humor,” Rosemary said.
Rosemary was by Dave’s side while he stayed in the hospital after his stroke. When they were allowed to return home, she took care of him there. Dave’s memory had been severely affected by the stroke and after two months home with Rosemary, he asked if they were married. “I told him I sure hope we are because we have been sleeping in the same bed,” said Rosemary. The both laughed and sat down and turned the pages of their wedding album together. As they did, Dave lit up when he told Rosemary how beautiful she had looked that day.
They feel their strong friendships they have made here in Amery have been a blessing. “Our friends are so wonderful. They have shared laughs with us and have helped us through many hard times,” Rosemary said.
They say the biggest blessings of their marriage has been their compatible personalities, strong faith, joyful spirits, trust in each other and to have a clean plate; meaning not to bring up things from the past.
Rosemary said one of the most powerful statements she ever read was one made by Ruth Bell Graham. She said the happiest marriage is the union of two good forgivers. “Isn’t that beautiful? It doesn’t mean that we do not have differences; we work through it,” she said.
David Myers, 87, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 24th, 2022.
Rosemary Myers, 87, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 5th, 2022.
The beautiful colors of the current season are like hugs of comfort left by the couple as anywhere they had been was always left a brighter place.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
