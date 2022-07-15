This week as I put together the Amery Free Press, I took a minute to pause and really soak in the “good stuff.”
It can be easy to fall into a trap of focusing on bad news. It can happen both as a writer and a reader. I truly believe good things happen every day. Many times, we just tend to overlook them and focus on the “yuck” in the world. It is my job to report on many not so warm and fuzzy things and it can bring a person down. This week I made it my mission to pause and think about some of the good things that take place in our community.
Just this week alone a local workplace and Scout Troop donated to the Amery Food Pantry. The Pantry is an amazing resource that many people can qualify to use. It is a blessing all year round, but especially during summer months when kids are home and not receiving meals at school. During the summer the Pantry also receives fresh produce from many local growers who are generous enough to share their bounty with others who could really use it.
We are fortunate in this community to have those who donate and those who volunteer their time at the Pantry.
Many months, including this past month, the Amery Board of Education approves donations from many who give to the district. It ranges from Angel Fund donations to treats to supplies and beyond. It is all very appreciated and another example of the generosity in our chunk of the world.
Speaking of the School District of Amery, I would like to shed the spotlight on a current educator and a former.
First, I want to give a shout out to Amery teacher Shayne Curtis. Both of my older children have had Mrs. Curtis as a teacher, and I have nothing but praise for her. I am friends with Shayne on social media and I have noticed a trend on her posts recently.
Shayne has a water bottle with the following inscribed, “One Kind Word Can Change Someone’s Entire Day.” She has been posting pictures of this water bottle in different scenes. One day the bottle might be sitting by a lake, the next it may be in a photo by a campfire and next to a delicious piece of cake.
I have enjoyed the photo reminders. It has made me realize that no matter where I am in life, I should take the time to say things they may seem small to me, but that could really make a big difference to someone else. A kind offering only takes a minute and I know how much heartfelt words from others have made a difference in my life. I need to work on paying that forward more often.
I would like to thank Shayne for taking the time to post the pictures on social media and for always offering words of wisdom and reassurance to her students.
The second educator I would like to shed light on is my Fourth Grade Math teacher Mr. Ken Oman, who passed away Saturday.
Ken touched the lives of many as an educator, neighbor, friend and family man.
Like I mentioned, Mr. Oman was my math instructor. Math was never ever my favorite subject; this was something I had already discovered by Fourth Grade. I had a few teachers over the years that made math just a bit more bearable and Mr. Oman was the first.
My most vivid memory of Mr. Oman was the day he brought in an accordion to play for the class. We all laughed to see such a site. In our generation, not many were too familiar with Lawrence Welk, so this seemed odd and yet wildly entertaining for a rowdy group of nine-year-olds.
I know my column jumps around a bit this week, but there is a purpose to it.
Everything we do amounts to something and you never know whose life you might be impacting.
Being a part of a service group makes a difference in the community. Sparing a bit to be able to donate affects the lives of others. The way you treat people leaves a mark. Words matter.
It might sound cheesy but the tiniest bit of effort to share more kindness, smiles, laughter, appreciation, generosity and positivity will in fact turn a little happy spark into a flame. A flame that may not ever be big enough to burn out all of the bad junk, but maybe a flame that is constant enough to be a little heartwarming in what can sometimes be a chilly world.
For those of you already doing you part, THANK YOU and keep up the good fight. As for the rest, consider this the ultimate challenge…a DOUBLE DOG dare!
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.