Just like every other place, the Sidetrack Saloon in Roberts, WI. has been dealing with a shortage of employees. While this makes everyday business more complicated, it is especially stressful when it is the weekend of your annual town festival. Such was the situation for my Sidetrack friends last weekend when it was the yearly Good Neighbor Days celebration.
I was asked a few weeks back if I would come down and bartend Saturday night to help out. The subject was broached to me as a “Celebrity Bartending” opportunity.
I figured I better weigh the negatives vs. the positives. Negatives: Sure, I used to bartend, but it has been many years and I was positive I would be pretty rusty. Also, I am usually in bed by 10 P.M. and I was told this shift would run from 5 P.M.-Bar Close (2:30 A.M.).
Positives: I could make a little extra fun-money. I would bartend with my sister, I love small town festivals, I would be helping out and it was Good Neighbor Days after all, so I should in the least try to be a good neighbor (o.k. a good distant neighbor twice removed).
Also, did I hear, “Celebrity Bartender?” Well, if I wasn’t a celebrity at the start of the shift, I would just need to be certain I was one by the end.
Decision made.
That afternoon I tried to doll myself up a bit while I had visions of picking up the liquor bottles and tossing them around like Tom Cruise in the movie cocktail. This was going to be a piece of cake.
Like I mentioned previously, I bartended a few moons ago. Although I didn’t feel like it way back then, looking back now I realize just how important of a job it was.
You see a bartender is actually a fusion of several other careers. There are times you are a counselor, a referee, a match-maker, a short-order cook and at times you are a priest.
Yes-you read that right-I said priest. A good bartender gives a vibe of trust and comfort. At times they are keen to many sins, but never share the secrets of which they are aware.
If I used my authoring skills to write a book about things I witnessed while bartending, instead of being a newspaper editor, I would have a lot more money, but I would have a lot more enemies.
While very important, being a bartender is an odd job because you receive many mixed reviews. Spouses waiting for their other half to get home from Happy Hour to eat dinner consider you the Devil. On the other hand, to newly turned 21-year-olds and bachelorette parties, you are the next best thing to Santa Claus.
You form bonds with people while bartending, you get to know them and learn about their jobs and families. I made many friends during my years slinging drinks and I got do it all while listening to free jukebox music. It served me well for the years I did it.
I made it through my 10-hour shift in Roberts last Saturday. It was 3:00 A.M. by the time the bar was straightened up and we headed out the door. I have a few take-aways I would like to share:
Before it became super busy, I chatted with a guy about high school sports for quite some time. I don’t care if I was in Panther country, when the person pouring your drinks bleeds Amery red, it is best not to talk smack about the Warriors if you want a decent drink.
Next, what ever happened to people ordering a shot of Jack or a shot of Cuervo? With a jam-packed bar, I had people coming up and ordering 10 shots with all kinds of weird names. When I would ask what that was, “Tiffany” would ramble off that it was one part gin, one part bourbon, splash of energy drink, touch of lime, sprinkle of hot sauce, dabble of olive juice, topped with simple syrup-chilled. Her gal pal “Destiny” would pipe in, “I like lemon not lime in mine. Hold the simple syrup as I am counting calories. Also, why isn’t your nacho machine working?” UGH!
All in all, I was quite impressed by how well behaved and well tipping the clientele was that evening. I don’t care what they say next door over in Hammond, I will go on record and say, “Bobtown, you are a sort of classy bunch.”
My last take-away is this…I figured out I’ve still got it! I also figured out the next morning after three hours of sleep and waking up feeling a little (ok A LOT) sore, that while I may still have “it” I also have arthritis, bursitis and much-too-young-to-feel-this-damn-old-ITIS
I was told it would be just like riding a bike and it was. I just happened to fall off the bike and get hit by the middle age Mack truck that caught up with me from behind.
CHEERS!
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
