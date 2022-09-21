Monday mornings stink. Monday mornings after a Sunday night Packer game are rough. Monday mornings after a Fall Festival weekend…can be described by words unsuitable for a small town newspaper.
This morning I pulled into the Free Press at 6 a.m. I picked up beer cans from the sidewalk. An early morning jogger yelled, “Good morning!” I barely had enough of a voice to respond and I thought to myself, “Why do I do this?”
It wasn’t the first time this question has been posed. I have had others ask me why I volunteer the hours I do to the festival.
Is it because I enjoy my phone ringing off the hook with questions for a month or because I like picking up trash, a lack of sleep and receiving complaints?
I do not think those are the reasons I or anyone one else from the Fall Festival committee does what they do.
I figured maybe it was time to sit and think about it. Now I cannot speak for the other volunteers, but I came up with just of a few reasons why I volunteer my time to the Amery Fall Festival:
- The smell of Lion’s Club pork chops grilling and knowing the sales made from those chops is going to help others in the community.
- The smile on the face of the 1970’s Pinto owner as he shines up his machine for the car show.
- The gratefulness in the eyes of parade attendees as veterans march past.
- The deserving applause to my past teacher and Grand Marshal Shirley Klopotek as she and her late husband Ray K are honored for years of service.
- The cheers to family friend and Amery supporter Dave Waterman as his grandson Drew drives him down Keller Avenue as Honorary Grand Marshal.
- Seeing the proud face of Doc Niccum on the 50-year-Anniversary Dental Arts float and knowing he remembers the very first Amery Fall Festival.
- The sweet sounds of the hard-working Cadet and Amery High School bands.
- The excitement on the faces of little girls as they wave back to Princesses who have acknowledged them in the crowd.
- A bloody Mary that tastes better this weekend than any other day of the year.
- Class reunions that bring old friends together.
- Long food lines that are worth the wait.
- The opportunity to ask the newest graduating class how their first few weeks of college have been going and wish them well one more time.
- Giggling kiddos and groaning parents with bags of goldfish that may live one day or 1000 days (it’s the chance you take).
- Meeting visitors who say what a nice little city we have.
- Dizzy youngsters trying to stand up after a ride on the Tilt-O-Whirl.
- The nervous feeling I get in my stomach before Co-MC’ing the Coronation (remembering that I tripped and fell on stage four years ago, broke my finger and almost died of embarrassment). This year though, I stayed standing and nailed it!
- The tears I get in my eyes as I watch the outgoing Royalty Court give their final waves.
- The tears I get in my eyes when the new girls excitedly get crowned.
- The relieved looks on the faces of the outgoing Royalty’s parent’s faces after a looooong year of hard work (I know I have been there).
- The unknowing grins on the faces of the newly crowned Royalty’s parent’s faces as they have no clue what is in store for the next 365 days (I know I have been there).
- The proud looks on the faces of parents and grandparents who watch their kids participate over the weekend, whether it be with sports, Scouts, music, FFA, Royalty and more.
- The opportunity the buy a beer for one of my children’s coaches or teachers. Lord knows they have earned it.
- Seeing old classmates.
- Freshly turned 21-year-olds who are excited to show you their ID.
- Freshly turned 34-year-olds who are excited you asked to see their ID.
- Watching “kids” who it seems like just yesterday were playing sports and marching in the band enjoy the festival with their spouses and little children.
- The site of parents digging into their pockets as kiddos ask for more money.
- Watching drunk dancers (actually one of my very FAVORITE things).
- The generous sponsors who make this all possible. Please help me in thanking them.
- I saved the best for last…The familyships. Many of the people I work with on the Amery Community Club and Fall Festival have the same passion for this town as myself. For most of us, it is not about ourselves, but truly about giving back. We have stressed together, laughed together and busted our tails together. They are not just friends; they have become like family. This Monday morning reflection has made me realize these are just a few of the reasons why I do what I do.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
