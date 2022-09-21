April Ziemer-Newest

April Ziemer, Editor

Monday mornings stink. Monday mornings after a Sunday night Packer game are rough. Monday mornings after a Fall Festival weekend…can be described by words unsuitable for a small town newspaper.

This morning I pulled into the Free Press at 6 a.m. I picked up beer cans from the sidewalk. An early morning jogger yelled, “Good morning!” I barely had enough of a voice to respond and I thought to myself, “Why do I do this?”

