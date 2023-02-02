It is funny how sometimes in life you go through a situation that seems tough at the time but when you look back at it, it was really a blessing in disguise. Such was the case for me last Saturday.
There are weeks that are more tiring than others and then there are weeks that literally feel like they are sucking the life right out of you.
While there are times my job is fun and sharing heartwarming stories fills my tank full of good energy, there are other times that are not so great.
It can be hard to report on controversial topics, taxes, business closures or crimes. This is for various reasons; one being I rarely get warm fuzzy correspondence afterwards, in fact I am bound to be delivered quite the opposite.
In an especially tough week of criticism, I also had an especially tough week of travel. I attended classes at the Minnesota Newspaper Convention followed by a trip to the Wisconsin High School dance team Regionals in Wausua.
My oldest daughter Rylee and her boyfriend Nick joined me on the trip to see daughter number two, Reagan, dance. Our Amery girls danced hard. I was so proud. We went up against some super tough competition such as Aquinas and Little Chute dance teams and fell short of advancing to the State competition.
Since I made it down to Wausua without a map, when Rylee asked if I wanted her to have it on for our return trip, I told her it wasn’t necessary.
A little way into our return voyage, things looked strange to me. I wondered why I didn’t see some of the cheese factories I had on the way there. Did I blink and miss the sign for Thorpe? In fact, I wasn’t noticing any small town exits or any businesses of any sort.
The more I drove, the more I got a sinking feeling that something wasn’t right. I finally had no choice other than to announce to Rylee and Nick that I thought I had possibly missed and exit.
I assured the kids there was no reason to panic, but as Rylee zoomed into the map on her phone, I was secretly fully panicking inside.
Her and I debated back and forth concerning the quickest route home. She suggested I turn around and try to link up with Highway 8, but I didn’t listen. As I entered Minocqua (yes you read that correctly) I realized I had driven north and not west. With a big smile, Nick suggested since we were so close to Canada, we could go for an unexpected visit. I said we didn’t have passports with so we would link up to Highway 70 and make our way home.
On 70, Rylee said, “Mom, you are going to need gas.” I responded we had at least a quarter of a tank. Like any mother and daughter, we debated this until the fuel light came on.
I asked Rylee to look up the nearest gas station. Of course, there wasn’t one for a loooooong way. Thus, I turned around and headed back to Minocqua.
At the gas station we fueled up and got refreshments. We decided maybe heading back south to find Highway 8 was the best plan of action.
We strapped on our positive attitude caps; we made a few stops to take funny pictures by odd roadside sights until it became too dark. We then took turns picking songs for car karaoke and sang our hearts out. We talked about the future and significant moments from our pasts.
We eventually pulled down our driveway, exhausted to say the least.
Late that night I was still embarrassed by my lack of inner compass and tried to recall at what point I made my mistake.
The more I thought about it, I realized I actually needed to get lost.
I have heard the term Jesus take the wheel and associated it with driving in bad conditions. This time though, I think a higher power knew I needed more time in the Toyota with my co-pilots.
I needed the conversations, laughs, songs and making of memories after a trying week.
Before Nick left for his home, I told him I bet he wanted to break up with Rylee after so much time with her mom in the car and having to hear the two of them sing. I haven’t gotten a tear-filled phone call from Ry, so we must not have scared him away.
I am amazed by three things…First, how less stressed I felt the next day. Second, how could Nick not know who Fleetwood Mac was? I actually really thought I liked his family, but now I see he has been deprived during his upbringing! Third, when you want to find yourself maybe you should try getting lost.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
