April Ziemer-Newest

April Ziemer, Editor

It is funny how sometimes in life you go through a situation that seems tough at the time but when you look back at it, it was really a blessing in disguise. Such was the case for me last Saturday. 

There are weeks that are more tiring than others and then there are weeks that literally feel like they are sucking the life right out of you. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.