The headline to my column this week, might lead you to believe I am counting down the days until Christmas, but you would be wrong. Those 123 days will pass by quickly enough though. The most wonderful time of the year is actually back to school time!
It is time to ship those little whippersnappers back to the classroom and this Mama for one, is ready to have her children back into a regular routine.
If only it were as easy as rolling them out of bed and slowing down in front of the schools to toss them out. But no, it is not that easy, because before you can hurl them back into the arms of educators, you must complete back to school shopping. In true Ziemer nature, we just started back to school shopping.
There are three types of parents: Ones who shop for school supplies as soon as the list arrives in the mail, ones who over-shopped in 2014 preparing for a crayon apocalypse and will have supplies ready for their kid’s kid’s kids and finally the third group…The Ziemers and other irresponsibles.
To say supplies were a little picked over when we went on our hunt would be an understatement. One shiney, glitterly, fufu unicorn zippered pencil case remained on the shelf and our First-grade son Maverick, wanted no part of it. I told him, “There is only one of these left because all of the other children swiped them up, even the boys. You should grab this before it is gone.”
He flat out refused. He begged me to search around the store because maybe there would be a hidden Spiderman, Transformers or Green Bay Packer pouch, a shopper left on a shelf in another aisle. When that didn’t pan out, he said he could just keep his pencils in his pants pockets. It made me feel like a horrible parent for waiting so long, so off to the next store we went.
Eventually at store five or six, we found a plain ol’ black pencil case-nothing fancy, but Maverick let out a huge sigh of relief when we spotted it.
My eighth grader seemed to have the most complicated list. She had to have a certain brand of some supplies, while others on her list could not be “such and such” brand. Back in my day, we might get instructed to use college-ruled notebooks over wide-ruled (or vice versa) but I never did we have to go on the scavenger hunt that I experienced with Reagan’s eight grade list.
Kids these days also lug around so much stuff in their backpacks, that I almost have to take out a second mortgage to pay for one that is big and sturdy enough to carry all the crap. I suggested to Reagan she could use grocery bags. She could separate things quite nicely. Put writing utensils in one, notebooks in another. Heck-I would even let her choose between paper and plastic. Even when I told her this might make her a trend setter, she still declined my suggestion and we bought the Cadillac of backpacks.
I thought maybe shopping for my Senior would be easy. I mean do you really need school supplies your Senior year? Don’t you just kind of show up now and then and breeze through nine months of memory making before entering the “Real World?” Shouldn’t you skimp on the school supplies your Senior year to save money to put towards college tuition?
Well not according to my Senior, so she threw her fancy folders, mechanical pencils and gel pens atop her sibling’s necessaries in a very full cart.
I know what some of you are thinking; wouldn’t it have made more sense just to order everything from Amazon and have it shipped to the house? Sure, maybe it would, but what kind of experience would that be?
It is much more enjoyable to race between stores, crouching down to look towards the very back of dusty bottom shelves, praying to find a lone glue-stick.
It is a blast to hear my kids argue with each other over a blue notebook. Apparently if one child picks a blue notebook, no other kids in the entire house are allowed to choose a blue notebook.
There is only one thing I would suggest schools do for the betterment of back to school shopping; make a parent supply list to be purchased before student supply shopping. It could include, ear plugs for the ride, knee pads for shelf crouching, a flask and hair rollers. You might be wondering about the hair rollers? Those of course are to wear to embarrass your children when dropping them off on their first day of their most wonderful year.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.