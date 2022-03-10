Lent is the season for giving up something, right? Although it is going to be a tough one, I am pledging to give up my somewhat self-centered attitude and I am challenging you to do the same. If it sounds like I am being harsh-I am-but hear me out on this.
There has been a time or two (or maybe three) I have been told, “It’s not all about you, you know!?”
I would have a hard time believing that I am the only person that has been told this. In the least, I am fairly sure people think that about others more than they verbally express the thought.
Research from Cleveland Clinic shows that only about five percent of the population is actually considered full of themselves – or narcissist. That small percentage may actually believe the world revolves around them and might care only about themselves. I am pretty confident in the clinic’s statistics. The great state of Ohio is the birthplace to eight presidents, the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame and my cousin Sean, so how could any clinic there be wrong?
So, what about the 95 percent of non-narcissists? Does that leave 95 percent of the population caring about and totally focused on others-well I’m not as confident in that as I am about Ohio.
I think it is likely that we all tend to see things differently and many times we base our feelings on how something is affecting us. Rather than seeing the big picture, we tend to see things through our own glasses. In fact, my grandmother used to always say that “so and so” looks at the world through rose colored glasses, but I don’t believe that is how most people see their surroundings. Why? Because it is really hard.
You know how you can pay to have tint added to your glasses? Well in life, our eyes have been given a complementary tint.
Our life glasses are made up of tint that has been painted with past experiences, your nature, your nurture, your wiring, your social group, your belief system and your mood at the time.
Absolutely no one looks out at the world with an objective, open-minded viewpoint.
You can never be totally and completely free of the thoughts and beliefs that tint your glasses. When people tell you to walk in another person’s shoes, you can try and imagine what life would be like from their viewpoint, you can try and be empathetic and caring, but you can never actually walk in their shoes and their view will always be a bit tinted by yours.
I am absolutely not saying everyone is ill-willed, many times we just need to recognize this dynamic is happening and work very hard to be as understanding as possible.
I confess: I am guilty of making assumptions based on my own personal standards and life experiences. In fact, I pretty positive that most of us are. This sometimes can be about quite small things. Here is an example:
I have always felt anyone driving slower than me is an idiot (as I tend to drive pretty slowly myself) and anyone driving faster than me is a maniac. My kids will tell you this is a true statement as they have bared witness to the things that come out of my mouth on the Interstate.
The problem with this attitude, aside from the fact that it’s incredibly self-centered, is that I may not realize what is going on in the other vehicle. Is the person who is in a rush and cuts you off in traffic a true narcissist? Most likely not.
Maybe the slow driver is a teen driving through their first bout of winter weather or maybe it is a drivers first time on the road since being involved in an accident.
Here’s something I’m slowly but surely learning: Not everything is about me (I can hardly believe I am even typing the words) and when I forget that everyone is operating from their own belief systems and individual experiences, I really end up doing a number on my stress level from getting all wound up.
I intend to work hard at not sweating the small stuff and no longer setting myself up for disappointment by believing that people think and do everything just like me—or even that they should.
Everyone has their own realities, which impact their perspective, and it is important for me to manage my own assumptions and expectations accordingly. Ugh. It’s not going to be easy, but I am hoping that putting it in writing, right here in my column will provide me with a little accountability.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
