The past six weeks have really been taking a toll on this Warrior heart.
"It ain't over ‘til the fat lady sings" is used when a situation appears to be nearing its conclusion and is most commonly used in association with sports.
Our youngest, Maverick, has been playing hockey for three years. The first time I saw his Grandpa lace up his skates it melted my heart and visions of my Amery Warrior boy began to dance in my head.
Eventually time revealed my skater would rather sit as a wallflower chatting with pals than boogie on the ice. I grasped onto the idea something would eventually click for Mav and he would love the sport. I never expected him to be a superstar, just an Average Joe with a passion to play.
Six weeks ago, Mav walked up to me and said, “I want to quit hockey.” I looked at him astonished and replied, “WHAT?!”
“Just kidding Mom! It is Opposites Day,” he replied. But something in my gut told me otherwise.
Two days later my 8-year-old came to me and asked if we could talk. “Mom, it really was Opposites Day on Wednesday, but I really do want stop playing hockey. I do not enjoy it.”
He expressed he wanted to try wrestling. My dad, knowing I am the parent who buys the sweatshirts and bumper stickers the second one of my children sign up for an activity, suggested we ask if Mav could dip his toes in the end of wrestling season before we go full-fledged next winter. Amery Youth Wrestling was kind enough to oblige.
When I sat at the first wrestling practice, I was like a fish out of water. I was used to dressing for a rink and not a wrestling room, so I was melting. The practice and coaching were quite different than I was used to. Not bad different-just different.
The other parents were welcoming and supportive. I am going to miss them.
A few weeks in, Mav’s behavior at home started to dramatically change. Bursts of tears, mixed with back talk, followed by more tears. This was not my son and I was concerned.
After several attempts, Mav opened up to us. “I don’t want to wrestle. Actually, I do not like playing sports,” he shared. He was worried if he didn’t play sports, he wouldn’t have any friends.
I told him I understood and there were plenty of other activities. Of course, he would still have friends; but I was not going to allow him to be a Couch Potato. I asked, “Should I still sign you up for Spring Soccer?”
He replied, “Mom, I said I do not like playing sports and I am pretty sure soccer is a sport.”
He proved, as he has done plenty of times, he can be a wise young man and parents sometimes do not fully hear what their children are saying.
I am not going to lie, I was sad. My favorite thing in the world is to cheer for my kids and their teammates. I have cheered as a parent of a Varsity, a JV, and a benchwarmer athlete. I didn’t share this with Mav, but my heart was actually shattered.
I realized I was the pot calling the kettle black. I was never a great athlete. What could my husband say? Although quite athletic, in his teen years he thought following the Athletic Code was totally out of style. No drinking; no smoking? Was this document drafted in the Stone Ages?
Would it be nice if my children were great athletes? Sure. Would it be wonderful if they were consistently straight-A students? Absolutely. A combo of both would be really great, but you know what’s the best feeling in the entire universe? Having good kids. Good, kind and caring kiddos. My pity party needed to come to a halt because I won the lottery on good, kind and caring kids.
I can still cheer on Mav in many other activities and I will.
I can still support on the Warrior athletes whether I have a child participating or not, which is what I did all weekend long. It was a great weekend to watch Amery sports.
Amery playing NR to go to State hockey was a dream game for me. Unfortunately, my hubby’s high school took the trophy.
Amery girls had an exciting win Friday and hard loss Saturday.
We had five wrestlers at State this weekend and all worked hard. Two came home as Champions.
My love for Amery athletics doesn’t stop with Mav’s decision (in fact I still have a high school dancer and track participant). My love for the Warriors doesn’t quit with losses. Like they say, “It ain’t over until the fat lady sings,” and I happen to have a horrible singing voice-no one wants to hear me sing.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
