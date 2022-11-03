April Ziemer 2022

April Ziemer, Editor

There is a major power struggle at the Ziemer house. I know you might think it is between husband and wife or parents and children, but both answers are actually wrong. You see, Josh understands I trump him, and the kids surely know they are the ones that truly rule the household.

The power struggle at home is between Mr. Ziemer and the squirrels. The furry little fellas tend to taunt my husband and it drives him nuts (pun intended).

