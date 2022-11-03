There is a major power struggle at the Ziemer house. I know you might think it is between husband and wife or parents and children, but both answers are actually wrong. You see, Josh understands I trump him, and the kids surely know they are the ones that truly rule the household.
The power struggle at home is between Mr. Ziemer and the squirrels. The furry little fellas tend to taunt my husband and it drives him nuts (pun intended).
Those darn squirrels have turned the Ziemer yard into quite the circus (not that we needed much help).
They eat the bird seed, they scratch up the deck and they now and then they will climb up the patio screen door and leave tears.
There are days when Josh almost loses his mind over the squirrels. He paces and mumbles until
7-year-old Maverick steps in, chasing them and roaring at them. After Mav gets tired out and returns inside, his father perches quietly with a pellet gun. Teenager Reagan begs her dad not to shoot them because one of them is her pet and she has named him Eustice. Dad relents to Reagan’s pleas and returns to the dining room table where the squirrels sit on the other side of the sliding glass doors rubbing their paws together while squeaking and staring directly at Josh. They are almost laughing that he didn’t have the guts to launch the pellets from the gun.
It has become apparent my hubby is not going to beat them. We have learned this lesson from our little tribe of children too as they get away with their hijinks because of soft-hearted daddio. Every now and then, just to feel like he has the upper hand, Josh puts the kids to work. Nothing teaches the children a lesson like strenuous yard word with their father. He has decided to try this with the squirrels as well.
The Ziemers did not strain their precious hands carving pumpkins this year; Josh had the squirrels do it.
Since squirrels enjoy wreaking havoc on the fall decorations, Josh decided two could play this way. If you work with them, squirrels can actually carve your jack-o-lanterns for you. This project is very easy, a little messy, and lots of fun for adults, kids, and squirrels. All you need is patience, peanut butter, and a drill with a 1/4″ drill bit.
First, prepare your pumpkins. It is easy enough and since the top/lid of the pumpkin and the guts stay intact, there are no knives needed.
Design your face wisely. The squirrels aren’t going to appreciate too much detail, so make big mouths and big eyes. Eyes that are too close to each other are going to end up cycloptic, so choose your spacing wisely. Do you even need a nose?
Using the 1/4″ bit in your drill, drill some holes in the pumpkins about an inch apart, in an approximate face shape. Everywhere you drill, the squirrels will chew a hole. The denser the holes, the more likely the holes will connect into larger holes.
Once the drilling is complete, smear the holes with peanut butter. Work the peanut butter into the holes. Really get it in there. Fill the entire length of the hole.
Wipe the excess peanut putter off the pumpkin. You only want it in the holes since all the peanut butter will get chewed up.
The squirrels then go to work. Very soon after you place the pumpkins, the squirrels will find them and the peanut butter. They eat the peanut butter and the pumpkin meat near the peanut butter, but that’s all! If the squirrels don’t carve the pumpkin quickly enough, apply more peanut butter into the holes. There will be a tiny mess. Free squirrel labor comes at a cost.
Voila! Now the Ziemers had carved pumpkins and Reagan’s pesky little friend Eustice had his Thanksgiving meal a whole month early.
Now Josh feels like he is a genius and said he might try some other ideas similar to this. I hope he realizes that if he leaves a piece of cheesecake on washing machine, I am simply going to eat it without even touching the appliance or giving a thought to the laundry. I guess the ball would then be in my court now wouldn’t it?
He may have outsmarted the squirrels, but I have figured out a way to beat him at his own game. I hid cans of beer in our long backyard grass. He is going to have to mow it to find them. Either that or after our neighbors read my column, I will see one of the Eggerts, Whites, Smiths, Forrests, Williamsons, Martins or Garves’ mowing my yard and drinking Josh’s beer.
Cheers to the Ziemers for tricking the squirrels and our fantastic neighbors!
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
