A quote said by many, but notably shared by Robin Williams says, “Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind. Always.”
If there was ever a man to be connected to the phrase escaping his lips, it was Williams. A friend of mine spent time with Williams a handful of years ago before his untimely death, her name is Nikki Paulson.
Nikki was one of my pals growing up in Amery. I could fill countless papers with words about her unique personality, style and humor.
In our younger years we spent hours making secret plans to break out of Girl Scout camp, annoying her dad, Rod, with never-ending giggles about boys, calling each other “Dennis” (a nickname we used for each other and refused to let people know the meaning behind) and walking down her street (Staffenson) chatting about big future dreams.
Later in High School, Nikki and I remained friends, but separate interests saw us spending less time together. After school I lost track of Nikki but eventually thanks to Facebook, we were able to see both of us were living the dreams we shared on Staffenson.
I couldn’t believe Nikki was so excited to hear I had become a writer and the Editor of the Amery Free Press. She acted as if I became some sort of celebrity, when in truth, she was the one who had struck fame.
A clothing extraordinaire for as long as I can remember, Nikki is living her dream as a costume designer working for productions and real live famous people. She has worked on the sets of Twilight, Grimm, Moulin Rouge (to name a few) and with Carrie Underwood, Tobey Macguire, Selma Blair and Robin Williams (to name a few).
Nikki’s most amazing creations are her two children-spitting images of their spit fire Mama.
I rarely interact with Nikki. I try to remember to send her a yearly message about her dad, Rod, who passed away some time ago. Rod was a super cool and righteous guy. As someone who lost a parent, I know how heartwarming it can be hearing from people who recognize the specialness of your parent.
Although it is rare to chat with Nikki, I always remember her reaction after hearing I was happily working at the AFP. She made me feel like a superstar, proving once again what I had always known, which is Nikki Paulson is truly one of the kindest people I have ever known.
I am fortunate to have a circle of family, friends and colleagues who bless me with gifts of time, kindness and gestures. The thing is, sometimes in life it is hard to focus on positive aspects when you feel weighed down by stuff.
Everything from work stresses, to picking up after others at home, to feeling drained and never feeling like enough. While everyone has these feelings sometimes, you never know how heavily the stuff is pushing down on someone’s world and what little, random act is either going to be their breaking point or their light of hope.
I do not know what it is like to be a farmer, educator, police officer, coach, retailer, or leader of the Cub Scouts-the list could go on… You probably do not know what it is like to be the Editor of the Free Press or President of the Amery Community Club.
Sometimes I have to remind myself to chant my mantra, “Take a chill pill April and give others some grace.” I would highly recommend others chant to themselves now and then.
We can all be jerks sometimes. Nobody likes a jerk (unless you are talking about the 1979 Steve Martin film, The Jerk, which is pretty funny).
Life is full of stresses, competition, self-centeredness, misconceptions and misinformed chatter. All of these things ebb and flow in and out of people’s everyday lives. It can be uncomfortable to publicly share emotions, but I want to share I have recently felt like I have been put through the ringer. I am not looking for sympathy, instead I want to share something positive that has happened, to give others who might be down in the dumps encouragement your sign is coming. To be clear, I have been blessed with many recent moments of positivity, but I have to share one imp articular.
Recently the AFP mail arrived, there was a post card post-marked from the west coast reading, “Hey Dennis-I am so glad we are alive at the same time. Keep living your dream-Nikki.”
So random, so thoughtful, so needed, so Nikki.
Thank you to Nikki and to all of the other inspiring people in my life who are just plain and simply good humans; I promise to pay it forward.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.