Last Tuesday after the Free Press was wrapped up, I took the rest of the day off. I wish I could say I went to a spa or on a shopping trip, but I took the rest of the day to go in for a stress test at our local hospital. I have decided the stress of taking a stress test was much more than I bargained for.
Have you ever noticed when you are told you cannot eat or drink before a procedure, you become exceptionally hungry and thirsty-like hungrier and thirstier than ever before? Such was the case for me. I spoke to my hubby on my way to the appointment and he asked how my day was going so far. I replied that I was dying of hunger. He said he didn’t think on an average day I had usually even eaten by this time yet. I said he was right, but today I was having the worst hunger pains ever and on top of it all my mouth felt like the Sahara Desert.
My stress test consisted of two rounds of photos of my heart, with some treadmill time in between.
The first set of 13-minute photos seemed to pass by swiftly enough and I was escorted out to the waiting room until it was my turn to take the treadmill.
The kind treadmill technician asked if I had any concerns about anything and I replied I did not. In fact, I specifically remember using the words to her, “I work out.”
You see, I have been working hard over the past few months to shed some pounds. I have been walking and spending a little time at the gym. I am proud of my progress and I guess in some demented way, I envisioned myself climbing onto the treadmill and tackling it like I was Olympic runner Alicia Monson.
When the second stress test technician entered the room, he also asked if I had reservations about the exercise. I confidently told him I did not. Technician one looked at technician two and said, “She works out.”
They told me they would put the treadmill at an incline and I said, “O.K.”
I don’t know any other way to say this, but that piece of machinery kicked my wide, flat butt. Like seriously people, I thought I was dying and headed to H. E. Double Hockey Sticks!
Since when is “incline” an interchangeable word for climbing Mount Everest?
Just when I thought I couldn’t take anymore, they announced I had one minute to go. I told myself to count to 60 to take my mind off the treachery. I guess I counted faster than I thought because when I hit 60, they smiled and said 30 more seconds. Slave drivers I tell ya.
After that experience, they put me back in the waiting room where I suddenly developed an exercise-induced cough. Others in the waiting area gave me “the eye” which made me self-conscious and filled with anxiety. Didn’t these people know I was here for a stress test? Their glares were giving me stress. Just because I am hacking up a lung, does not mean I am contagious. Get back to scrolling your phones and mind your own bees wax.
My cough subsided just in time for the second round of heart snapshots. The second 13-minute photo shoot seemed to drag on longer than the first. Just when I thought I was finished, the tech asked if I could lay on my stomach for one more round.
How on earth would I make the time pass for another round? I agreed and decided I would sing four songs in my mind, which should bring me close to time. I started to sing “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion but quit as it seemed a little odd for the current situation.
I started to sing “Eye of the Tiger” but quit because it might get my heart excited and after all, I should remain calm given the circumstances.
I sang the calm 1978 ballad “Bluer than Blue” by Minnesota native Michael Johnson and then thought it would probably be heart safe to sing “Fishing in the Dark” by The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. Before I knew it, the tech said I was done. I wasn’t sure if he was actually done taking pictures or if I had accidently started singing aloud and he had decided he had enough.
I survived the experience and I have to say the staff at the hospital was exceptional.
To tech number two: If I did indeed sing aloud, I apologize. If you actually didn’t mind, I would be open to singing at the next hospital Christmas party for a discount on my bill.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.