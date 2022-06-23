Author Joyce Dennys once wrote, “Living in a small town...is like living in a large family. Sometimes it’s fun, and sometimes it’s perfectly awful, but it’s always good for you.” Those words rang true to me last weekend.
Friday night brought Music on the River. The project sees people from Amery and beyond flocking to Michael Park. It was a beautiful evening, without a care in the world. The Rotary Club sold drinks, the Lions Club served food. Music played, and people danced. It was plain and simply a good night.
Saturday morning saw the annual Amery Woman’s Club Art Fair in North Park where vendors of all varieties lined the path. The Woman’s Club themselves held station at their cookie booth, which offers up some of the best treats I have ever tasted. Ukuleles and sweet voices filled the air with song. Food and drink were available. The weather cooperated, and it was a fantastic day to be outside shopping and bumping into friends and neighbors. It was plain and simply a good morning.
The above-mentioned things along with things like Halloween activities, Giant July 4th ice cream sundae events, Fall Festival, Easter Egg Hunts, etc…do not simply just drop out of the sky and appear for people to attend. We have an amazing community of volunteers who give a lot of time planning and seeing community events come to fruition.
We are a community built by various small businesses. Some are large small businesses, and some are literally an employee or two with many different sizes in between. You know what they all have in common? They are CONSTANTLY being asked to sponsor events, sports teams, fundraisers and more. We are so fortunate to live in a town where we have businesses who truly care about our little community. I would be a liar to say I spend every penny in Amery and I think you would be hard-pressed to find many people who say they do. But in the many cases I do buy local, I do not mind sometimes spending a bit more in change because the customer service and community giving is worth every cent.
We have clubs like the Lion’s Club, Rotary, Knights of Columbus and Woman’s Club and more who are made up of people who simply want to help their community. I admire the people who give so much to simply make Amery a better place. I am afraid that unless new people join these missions, clubs like these will be a dying breed and it makes me sad because the work they do makes a difference in many people’s lives.
Last Saturday afternoon, I attended a Celebration of Life in Wanderoos. My closest friend of almost 35 years lost her father (Dave) last winter and we were finally able to pay our respects last weekend. It was hot afternoon, but it was nice to see many faces I had not seen for quite a while. Dave had been a member of the United States Marine Corp. He was proud of his service, but after his time in the military, he didn’t talk a whole lot about it or join his local VFW or American Legion. That didn’t matter though, to locals who are a part of these organizations. Members from Amery’s VFW and Legion were onsite along with two heavily dressed Marines from the Twin Cities to assist in a moving ceremony. Amery High School student David Williamson played “Taps” alongside the veterans and it was beautiful. I am honestly not sure if a single veteran there even knew my friend’s deceased father, but there they were giving their time on a blistering Saturday afternoon to pay respect and help give a family the closure they needed.
There are so many times in life and especially in a small town where we are quick to complain. I hear and see on social media so many words of “Why doesn’t Amery have this or that? A certain thing is o.k., but they should have done this or that. Such and such event is just not as good as it used to be.” I am using my column this week as a challenge. I challenge you to sit for just a moment and think about the good and positive things that take place in our little piece of the world. Next, I highly encourage you to offer a kind word the various people and places that make our dot on the map a better place. By the way, not all small towns have the community support that we have in Amery.
Is it a perfect place? Not always, but after a weekend like last, there are times when I am convinced we are actually sitting on a slice of heaven.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
