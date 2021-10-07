A last-minute decision last week led me to one of the best concerts I have seen. Although I didn’t expect anything else from the legendary band, the Eagles.
When I received a message last week asking if I wanted to attend the Eagles concert if we could get our hands on tickets, of course my answer was “YES!”
It was my mother’s old gal pal Patti wanting to go on the Saturday night adventure. Before my mom’s passing, she and Patti and been on many crazy adventures together, but their favorite was going to concerts. I was flattered Patti was asking me to take my mother’s place.
We figured the show was sold out and although I was totally up for bargaining with scalpers outside of the Xcel Energy Center, resale tickets were pretty easy to find online.
Once we found our seats, in classic April form, I made friends with the people sitting around us. The couple in front of us was attending their ninth Eagles concert and were obviously mega-fans. The two people sitting behind us were on a first date. It reminded me of my husband and I attending a New Kids on the Block concert on one of our first dates. I will never forget that I asked him on the drive home if attending that concert was the stupidest thing he had ever done to impress a girl. He responded that it actually wasn’t. I figured there must have been some lucky lady in the past that he took to see David Cassidy.
Anyway, back to the real musicians…
I have a handful of take-aways from the amazing show. First of all, I am pretty sure I was the youngest person there.
Second of all, the band put on an excellent show. They played the entire “Hotel California” album in order before even saying a word to the audience. After they finished those nine songs, Don Henley, Eagles’ drummer and co-lead vocalist, walked to the front of the stage and thanked the local orchestra and choir that had accompanied them on a few of the numbers. He then announced they were going to now play, “Every other song we know.”
That is exactly what they did. There were no fireworks like I have seen at some shows. They didn’t run crazy all over the stage. They stood there and sang (voices still sounding great) and played their instruments with precision. They did not need a bunch of theatrics to keep the crowd engaged. They just did what they did best.
Guitarist Joe Walsh was the goofball he has always been known to be. After tearing it up playing his old James Gang hit “Rocky Mountain Way” Walsh took the microphone to announce, “It sure was more fun to be 20 in the 70’s than it is to be 70 in the 2020s.”
The silver fox Don Henley was as easy on the eyes as he has ever been.
My last take away is the impression left on me by Deacon Frey, son of Eagles vocalist Glen Frey. Deacon is a spitting image of the elder Frey and his voice matches his daddy’s as well.
Deacon has taken over his legendary father’s role in the years since Glen died in 2016.
Deacon made his promising debut in front of 55,000 concertgoers during the Classic West concert in Los Angeles in July 2017.
Don Henley said he was impressed by how Deacon Frey composed himself at that moment. He was only 24 years old then and had only played for 150 people. It’s amazing how he decided to “pick up the torch and carry it forward” instead of just living in his father’s shadow.
It dawned on me that just like Deacon was there carrying on his dad’s legacy, I was sitting in a seat that had always belonged to my mother. Patti and I had a great time. We laughed and sang just like my Mama Sharon would have done.
I suppose my job of keeping my mom and Patti’s concert shenanigans alive was much easier than Deacon’s job of filling his father’s shoes, but I will say the younger Frey looked like he was having the time of his life that night too.
I debated pulling a Cameron Crow and being the journalist who jumps on the tour bus to travel with the band to capture all of their artistic energy on paper. My handwriting has gotten horrible with age though and I get homesick easily. As the Eagles would say, “There’s gonna be a heartache tonight.” This time I will have to break the heart of Rolling Stone magazine as I think I will keep the gig with the Free Press for now.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
