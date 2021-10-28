I have sworn up and down for many years I absolutely would not be a soccer mom. A few of my kids have asked to play and I hate to admit it, but I have always pretended I forgot what day registration was taking place.
I have had friends tell me their littles looked so cute out on the field and I smile and reply I am sure they are adorable, while in my mind I have thought, “Not adorable enough for me to sit through soccer games.”
I have had some tell me soccer would be good for my 6-year-old hockey player (including my former hockey coach father). I grin and nod, while thinking this is a little piece of advice that I am not buying.
I am not sure why I have been so adamant, but once I dig my designer heels in the ground, good luck getting them out (just ask my hubby).
Few things in life have taken me completely by surprise. Other than when we found out we were expecting our little hockey player, one of the next biggest has to be my new-found interest in soccer.
Life sometimes has a funny way of putting you in situations. Our oldest daughter, Rylee, fell for a soccer player and I fell for the game of soccer.
Many weeks ago, I thought it would be nice of me to attend a game with Rylee to cheer on her favorite player. It was a pretty big deal considering my strong hesitation concerning the sport.
The first game I didn’t really understand much, so I hid behind my camera (which is my comfort zone) and snapped shots.
My daughter’s favorite player sent me a message later thanking me for coming to his game and for taking pictures. Before the next game, he asked Rylee if I was coming. When she asked me, I simply could not tell her no.
This continued to the point where I made almost every game. When I couldn’t make some of the away ones, I made sure I got updates as soon as possible.
When I was at the games, I found myself snapping less pictures and watching more action on the field.
Remember how I said the camera had been my comfort zone? I actually found a new comfort zone in being a true fan. It wasn’t because all of a sudden, I understood the rules. I was put into the comfort zone by the absolutely wonderful parents with whom I shared the sideline. They welcomed me with open arms as if I had been a part of their crew for years. I was put into the zone by watching the players who tore up the field like it was nobody’s business. These same players were some of the kindest kids I have ever encountered. When I would see them out and about they would say smile and say hello.
When I say I fell; I fell hard. I fell for the game, the running clock, the players, the coaches, the families-for the whole darn experience.
It was a heck of a season that came to an end in Spooner last Saturday. It was a tough loss. In the 1992 movie “A League of Their Own” Tom Hanks proclaims, “There is no crying in baseball.” Thank goodness I was on a different field last weekend as I shed a few tears at the end.
It took me some time to figure out why I was so emotional. It hit me although the Warriors had lost the Regional Final, they had won me.
The team has six Seniors: Dayton, JC, Jack, Otto, Michael and Justin. I first became invested in those kids on September 3, 2008. It is the day the six of them, along with my Rylee, started the school adventure. I was sad their soccer careers ended the way they did, but I am happy I have had the opportunity to watch them and their classmates grow over the past 13+ years. I guess this was just another one of the “Lasts” of a Senior year. I didn’t matter that it wasn’t my very own on the field, because every member of the Class of ’22 is one of my kids.
As far as the other players, I have this to say to Nick, Ryder, Danny, Alex K., Aylen, Vinny, Victor, Alex L., Isaac, Tyler, Marcus, Ryley, Sean, Chad, Derrick and Josh: I am not a fair-weather fan. All last weekend’s loss means to me, is I have more time to buy a comfier lawn chair and “Warriors Soccer” sweatshirt before next season. You have a fan for life, on the field and off.
