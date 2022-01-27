Recent celebrity deaths have left a mark of sadness on the fans who loved them. Sidney Poitier, Bob Saget, Betty White and Louie Anderson; no doubt had a red carpet rolled out as they entered the pearly gates. By far the one that hit me the most was the passing of the charismatic crooner Meat Loaf. In 1977 Meat Loaf sang, Heaven Can Wait, but it seems the angels above will finally be now getting their concert.
Celebrities chimed in with their sentiments about the passing of Meat Loaf, many of them taking the words right out of my mouth.
“What a voice. What a bigger than life presence,” Jon Bon Jovi wrote on Twitter.
Actor Lou Diamond Phillips tweeted a heartfelt tribute, calling Meat Loaf “As exuberant, passionate, and flamboyant as his music. The voice of an angel and a rock icon.”
“The vaults of heaven will be ringing with Rock,” tweeted composer Andrew Lloyd Weber.
Born Marvin Lee Aday and later legally known as Michael, the musician died on Thursday with his family by his side. No cause of death was shared but unconfirmed reports suggested he had died of COVID-19.
“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” his family said in a statement. “From his heart to your souls … don’t ever stop rocking!”
Written and composed by Jim Steinman, Meat Loaf’s debut album “Bat Out of Hell” remains one of the biggest-selling albums in history. Meat Loaf also had a breakout role in the 1975 film version of The Rocky Horror Picture Show playing Eddie, an ill-fated delivery boy who sings the song Hot Patootie. He appeared in more than 50 films and TV shows.
His 1993 album “Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell” featured the song Life Is a Lemon and I Want My Money Back, which showcased a sense of humor for which Meat Loaf was well known.
It is not like I am some sort of Meat Loaf mega fan, although there is nothing wrong with someone that is. They say that with the right music, you either forget everything or you remember everything. I think that phrase describes Meat Loaf’s music for me perfectly.
On a bad day, I can crank up Paradise by the Dashboard Light and for an impressive 8:28 (album version) my worries can disappear.
Some of his songs bring back various memories. If I hear Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad, I am transported back to my childhood living room. I can feel the blue carpet under my toes and I can see my mother swaying back and forth with the iconic album cover in her hands while four-year-old April sings the “Don’t be sad” back vocals into a hairbrush.
The first lines of You Took the Words Right Out of my Mouth will bring me back to the days where my best gal pal Heidi and I could kill an entire night driving around in her Chevy Citation on back roads with two bottles of Zima and the cassette of Bat of Hell to rewind over and over.
Meat Loaf was a husband, father and grandfather. He may have been a rock star to the rest of the world, but to Meat Loaf‘s children, Amanda and Pearl, he was just a typical dad. When he wasn’t on stage, Amanda noted that her father was a typical parent, directing school plays and coaching softball teams. “If we didn’t get good grades, we were grounded, and all of that stuff,” she said.
Meat Loaf was a cool guy and anything but the typical way a rock star would look. He was an inspiration that you didn’t need to necessarily have “the look” to make the big time.
Meat Loaf was correct when he sang
You'll never find your gold on a sandy beach
You'll never drill for oil on a city street
I know you're looking for a ruby in a mountain of rocks
But there ain't no Coup de Ville hiding at the bottom
Of a Cracker Jack box
We truly will never have any of those things mentioned above, but you know what we will have? We will always have the music and the memories attached to it.
Music lovers will now be left wondering forever and ever just what the “THAT” was in the 1993
Meat Loaf hit, I Would Do Anything For Love but I Won’t Do That and I guess now we will never know.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
