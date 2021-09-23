Every week is a crazy week in the Ziemer household. Busy work and kids’ activity schedules keep us on the go. We have our normal crazy weeks and then there are colossal crazy weeks, which is what last week was for us.
When Josh and I weren’t punching the time clock, we tag-teamed to manage fitting in time to cheer on kiddos at volleyball, golf and soccer.
We had the start of confirmation for one daughter and preparations for another to say good-bye to her reign on the Miss Amery Court.
Add in a few evening meetings, a college visit and some Fall Festival planning and it was an extraordinarily full week.
When I get a chance to sit and relax, there are a few things to which I look forward. I am ashamed to admit one of them is reality television. I know I cannot be the only person on earth who has been sucked into these ridiculous shows.
In fact, if the newspaper business does not work out, a film crew could come to the Ziemer house for a week and we would have enough footage to entertain viewers for a good 22-week television season.
When I have had my fill of the very unrealistic reality programs, my next favorite way to relax is to sit down with a glass of wine and the most recent edition of the good ol’ Amery Free Press.
One might wonder why I would find the need to read the paper our team constructed. There are several reasons.
I love the feel of the paper in my hands. I get more relaxation out of flipping through the pages than I would scrolling through a computer screen to read my news (although I do some of that almost daily while reading national and state news outlets).
I also read it to make myself a better editor. I write multiple stories a week, take photos and edit submitted content. I do not always catch typos and it devastates me when I find one. Trust me when I say I am my own worst critic. I beat myself up constantly when I read the paper and decide I should have used a different headline or chosen a different photo.
I figure each time I sit down and read the paper as someone who just picked it up from a local news stand, I see it in a different view and I hope it makes me better at my job.
I always welcome reader feedback and truly strive for our readers to find me approachable when it comes to discussion about content that has been in the paper or upcoming story ideas.
Sometimes I go into our room of archives and look back at old editions. It is interesting to see how the publication has changed throughout the years in terms of its contents.
Recent changes are partially due to the fact that less information is shared with us about crimes that have taken place, accidents, etc.
The world in general has changed the contents as well. People no longer phone the local paper to share they had coffee or played cards with the neighbors over the weekend. This is something that would seem silly to us to see in the paper now but was something which filled space in older editions.
I have been reading the Amery Free Press for as long as I can remember. I adore the Sondreal family who poured their entire lives into the publication before the Johnson family purchased the business.
Part of being involved in the distribution of a small-town publication and even reading a rural community paper is the family feel sections of the paper can offer.
When I was younger, one of my favorite things about reading the Amery Free Press was seeing birth announcements, engagements and weddings.
When I thumb through old papers I love glancing at the announcements in the paper. I get a giggle out of the styles of yester-year and find it fun read through a young couple’s future plans or the details of their wedding.
Due to privacy laws, birth messages from local hospitals are becoming less and less.
I do though, strongly encourage you to send us your engagement, wedding and other announcements. I miss seeing this sort of thing in the paper. I miss you. I miss reading about your families, whether I know you on a personal level or not.
Part of living where we do, is celebrating each other in times of joy and having each other’s backs when things go awry.
So please reach out and share your thoughts, ideas and announcements. Let’s keep the Amery Free Press a source for readers to stay connected to the local news and each other.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
