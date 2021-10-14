I have often been accused of being too emotional and sentimental, but I guess there are worse things to be accused of.
There are different ways of being sentimental and I love them all. I feel a few kind words are more valuable than millions of dollars given away.
I like big emotional stories and I like being moved by things.
I get awfully sentimental over songs, places and people. It hardly matters how positive or negative the experience was. If it shared some meaningful time in my life, I’ll have trouble letting go.
Recently was the case as we moved my grandfather into his new apartment at Amery’s Evergreen Village.
Nine years ago, I moved into my grandparents’ home. Although the house was newer, the original house (torn down in 1999) and surrounding property had belonged to my Great-Grandpa and Great-Grandma Siegert before my grandparents (Nanny and Grandad). Since purchasing the property, my husband and I have worked hard to make it our own, while still keeping the Siegert family feeling alive.
After I located to the family homestead on County Road C, my grandparents purged quite a bit of items when they moved into town. When we recently prepared to move my Grandad to Evergreen, it became obvious that maybe not as much stuff was purged during the last move as we thought.
Before my Nanny passed away, she loved to shop. Her go to department of deals was Kohls. I could hardly believe the amount of brand-new clothes, jewelry and housewares we found with Kohls tags as we packed up my Grandad’s house.
My Nanny was notorious for purchasing Christmas gifts throughout the year and then forgetting where she had put them. I believe we found a lot of intended presents over the past few weeks.
We came across collectables from many vacations Nanny and Grandad had taken over the years. I pictured her pausing to draw a heart in the sand at one of many glorious destinations.
We dusted off books that were the key to my Nanny’s vast array of knowledge that she proudly shared with her children and grandchildren.
We flipped through albums ranging from ABBA to Elvis to Merle Haggard and I heard the sounds, which filled the air of their home for decades.
We sorted through silly photos of a happy family that grew generation after generation and has lost too many members in the past handful of years.
On one of the final days of moving, tucked away behind a large hutch was a five-foot by three-foot picture imprinted into plastic of my Grandad working at Land O’ Lakes. It had hung in the plant and when he retired they gifted it to him.
“I don’t know what we should do with that thing,” my Grandad said as I pulled it out from behind the furniture.
I replied I was going to hang it in my downstairs. He seemed surprised. When I look at that over-sized homage to my Grandad’s career, I see a man that worked tirelessly to provide a darn good life for his children and grandchildren. A man who worked hard for travels and trinkets and the home that I am now so very proud to call my own.
It has become apparent to me my grandparents worked for a cause, not for applause. They lived their life to express, not impress. They did not strive to make their presence noticed but loved so strong that their absence was felt when they were not near.
During various times throughout the past weeks because I couldn’t bear the thought of any of these memories being tossed in the trash, I walked through the door with an armload of décor, boxes of photos, clothes, books and albums (maybe some cassettes and 8-tracks too).
Each time my husband asked where I was going to put all of that stuff and each time I replied that I would just set it on top of the pool table or in the garage for now. He just shook his head and smiled (much like my Grandad did to my Nanny for many years).
I wondered several times lately how my grandparents ended up with so much stuff and I have a feeling my grandchildren will ponder the same about myself.
It has been said man’s sentimental attachment to objects is one of life’s greatest consolations. As I glance at my pool table piled high with things and peer out into a garage filled with stuff, I do not see consolation prizes. Instead I see my winnings of the love lottery.
Fingers crossed the generations behind me feel the same way when they inherit this fortune while moving my husband and I someday.
