April Ziemer 2022

April Ziemer, Editor

As I mentioned last week, October 2-8, 2022 is the 82nd annual National Newspaper week. It is a glorious time to celebrate everything that is wonderful about newspapers. 

I am constantly looking for ways to make the Amery Free Press a better paper. I often ask others what they would like to see in the paper, and I get a wide range of replies. While I wish I could be at every game, every ribbon cutting, multiple meetings each weeknight and at every photo opportunity on weekends, I just can’t. How do I know this? I know because I have tried for the last handful of years. 

