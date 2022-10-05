As I mentioned last week, October 2-8, 2022 is the 82nd annual National Newspaper week. It is a glorious time to celebrate everything that is wonderful about newspapers.
I am constantly looking for ways to make the Amery Free Press a better paper. I often ask others what they would like to see in the paper, and I get a wide range of replies. While I wish I could be at every game, every ribbon cutting, multiple meetings each weeknight and at every photo opportunity on weekends, I just can’t. How do I know this? I know because I have tried for the last handful of years.
I am also the Editor of our summer publication, The Laker and have recently become Managing Editor of the Sentinel Group, which includes papers in Osceola, Grantsburg, Baldwin and Marine on St. Croix. I am ecstatic that my superiors have the faith in me to do this.
What I learned from my time here at the Free Press is that I can do anything, but I cannot do everything.
Even when I have taken an occasional short vacation, I have pre-written stories before I left, constantly checked emails while away and worked like a horse upon return (almost to the point I wished I had never left). This can very easily lead to burnout.
Burnout is a bone-tired, soul-tired, heart-tired kind of exhaustion and I love this job too much to get there.
So (drumroll please)…I have some new friends whose names will start appearing from time to time in the Free Press. Nick Hahn, Tanner Peterson and Ray Rivard.
Hahn is a 2021 graduate of Amery High School. The gifted writer is attending the University of Minnesota. He job shadowed me while he was attended AHS and I just knew this kid was going places. He is attentive, easy to talk to and leaves you feeling like you have known him forever. I decided to grasp onto his talents before he leaves me in the dust to set sail for better horizons.
Peterson is a 2015 graduate of Amery High School. He came in and met with me last week. Athough I didn’t really know him, I knew who he was because that is how it works when you are from a small town. The second he sat down across from me at my desk I could feel his charisma. During his undergraduate work at Concordia University, Saint Paul, he was the sports editor for two years and a writer for three years. He said he has always enjoyed local journalism and found it to be empowering to be a voice for others. He is going to try his hand at some sports feature writing and I think you are really going to dig his work.
Rivard worked as an editor for the New Richmond News. A seasoned writer, Rivard will start covering Polk County Board meetings and some other projects for the Amery Free Press. I am excited to have him aboard and I am looking forward to seeing some tricks of the trade from someone with his experience.
We are about to take what I consider a pretty good paper to a new level. I have listened to the various things readers have liked and the things they would like to see done a bit differently. While I know you cannot always please everyone, I am hoping most will think the variety and extended coverage the Free Press is about to offer are going to make this one rocking paper. It is kind of like adding new players to bands. I would like to believe that when Joe Walsh joined the Eagles, the great music sounded just a bit sweeter.
Keep in touch and let me know what you think about things. I always enjoy hearing from readers (ok, I usually enjoy hearing from readers). You will see almost just as much from me in the paper, while I keep up with my work as Managing Editor and Laker work too.
There are weeks at the papers when I am feeling like I have it all figured out and others leave me feeling like I know nothing at all. Life is always full of challenges, whether it’s with building a strong career, a happy home, or a better you, but the one constant is that you never stop learning.
I am ecstatic to have my new Free Press friends as part of the team. I intend to learn from the fresh and from the experienced. I know people say, “You can’t teach an old dog new tricks” but lucky for me I am only a middle-aged dog and I am not above being taught anything from anyone.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
