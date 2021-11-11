I have had some great days in my life. My ocean-side wedding in breathtaking Jamaica was grand. Every detail of the days each of my children were born is ingrained into my mind and was magnificent. When I came in second place in a Bar Olympics contest by throwing darts, shooting pool and tossing bean bags, it was the most athletic (and maybe most intoxicated) day of my life and it was glorious (I think…I do not remember all of the details). These were all really big days, but I have come to find that little days can be just as sweet.
In the hustle and bustle of our lives it can be rare for my family to have a complete evening together. Many weeks I have many meetings at night, the kids have sports and the hubby puts in overtime. Last week though, we had a night when we were home. Just an average old evening (as average as things can be in the Ziemer household) and it really left a mark on me.
On this particular evening, I was looking at one of our bathroom ceilings as we are re-doing it after having a skylight removed. I was trying to figure out how many sheets of our chosen material it was going to take, and I told my husband Josh that I thought it would take about six.
He told me there was no way and our oldest child agreed with him that it would take more. “No offense Mom, but you obviously know nothing about construction,” remarked our sassy 17-year-old.
There was only one way to find out, so Josh broke out the measuring tape. He then let me know it would take six and a half sheets.
After his announcement, I simply stood up from the couch, kicked a leg up into the air, turned in circles and pranced across the living room; stopping right in front of my husband. He asked, “What on earth are you doing?”
I replied, “I am preforming a lyrical dance. A dance entitled, I told you so.”
The 17-year-old rolled her eyes. The 13-year-old giggled. Josh called me a jerk and the 6-year-old pointed out that his father should not call people names.
Later that night we were all sitting in the living room when I swore I heard the Life Link helicopter fly over. Like I always do, I folded my hands and said a prayer for the person in the helicopter, their loved ones and the medical professionals caring for them.
The rest of the family gave me an odd look and 13-year-old Reagan asked why I was praying. I responded that I always pray when I hear Life Link and they should too.
They all agreed they did not hear Life Link. I said I had been hearing it fly over almost daily, sometimes twice and I was saddened by it. I hushed them and told them that I could in fact, still hear the helicopter above the house.
Josh responded he was pretty sure I was hearing the spin cycle of the washing machine and this time, he was the one who was right.
The whole family burst into laughter. 17-year-old Rylee said I had been praying for nothing. I said I actually was just praying for the wrong thing as I should have been praying for a new washing machine and we all laughed even harder.
Josh told me I was receiving hearing aids for Christmas.
6-year-old Maverick said, “Mom, you are so weird, and I just love you.”
It's the little things, people.
It's not like Lionel Richie called that night saying he wanted to offer me a private concert, it's not like I won a billion dollars or created world peace, but all these so-called little things made for one-big-fat good feeling night.
Life is the little moments with the people we love. The brief moments when we say I love you or walk away, when we give a hug or keep our distance. The moments when we choose carrots over chocolate or chocolate over carrots. These little moments shape the quality of our lives.
Someday the kids will be gone, the washer will be fixed, and it will just be my husband and I having almost equal times when each of us were right (with myself having just a few more). In those quiet times I will wish our house was still so filled with the noise of love and laughter.
We like to celebrate the biggies of life and they should be celebrated, but we also need to notice and enjoy the little moments. These mundane moments that show up in the daily routine are the things that will add meaning and joy to our lives.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
