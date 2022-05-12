Sometimes when I write this column, I say something meant to be informative, other times I am hoping to give readers a good laugh. Above anything else, I am usually using my personal column space to share something that maybe somebody can relate to. Most times it is easy, other times it is a very raw feeling, but if it means that someone else can read my words and feel like they are not the only one “going through something” I feel like my space has been used well. I am hoping that is the case this week.
A few days ago, it was Mother’s Day and I woke up feeling a bit melancholy that morning. We have lost both my mother and my mother-in-law to cancer over the past couple of years. Although I miss my mom every day, there are certain days the sting feels stronger. Just when you think you have your emotions in check, sometimes they come out and it hits you like a ton of bricks.
I was also feeling down as my hubby worked on Mother’s Day, so there would be no brunch or hanging flower baskets all together.
I suppose we are what people call a “blended family.” I hate labels though and see us plain and simply as a family. But our situation means I do not always have all four of our children together with me on all the life’s special days, which can be frustrating and sad sometimes.
Here is our story: When my husband and I joined our lives, I came into the relationship with two young girls, Rylee and Reagan. He came into the relationship with our Maddy, who was barely a toddler and together we brought Maverick into the world.
Josh fully took on the complete role of father to our two older girls and I get to be a bonus mom to Maddy.
Life is super sticky sometimes and something as simple as the second Sunday in May each year can hurl emotions at people that can catch them off guard. The day can be wonderful, but it also sometimes causes a twinge of pain for those who have lost mothers or children, those who have complicated or even absent parent/child relationships and those with life situations that include labels of “Ex” or “Step.”
As I said, I was feeling a little sad last Sunday morning. On top of my Mother’s Day feelings, my hubby called me at 5:30 a.m. to announce he had hit a deer. Get this-I nagged Josh to take out the garbage Sunday morning before he left for work. He threw the bag of trash on top of his car and intended to drop it in the can at the end of our driveway. Half way to work, he realized the bag was still on top of his car when he looked in his rearview mirror, and he saw it blow off. As he turned around to go pick up the trash, he hit a deer. Now he was dealing with a wrecked front end, trash in the road, a crying wife on the phone and he had to be at Cardinal Glass in minutes.
You know how when you are already feeling down, it just piles and piles? I was already sad and then I started crying harder because I felt bad that I made my hubby feel bad, when he probably already felt bad enough.
I could have ridden the train to my pity party the entire day, but instead I decided to spend Mother’s Day honoring and reflecting about my wonderful mom. I cranked up Fleetwood Mac and danced around the kitchen until I was out of breath. Then, I sat and thought about lessons I learned from my mom.
I am not talking about picking up after myself, how to make a great hotdish or shutting off the lights when I leave a room (because actually that last one was taught by my dad and I am still terrible about it). I am talking about real motherhood “stuff.”
My mom was not a perfect mom and she knew it. I know she probably cried many silent tears wondering if she “messed up her children”-the same tears I cry as an imperfect mother who wonders how bad she is “messing up her children.” I wasn’t going to let my children see the tears on Sunday though.
I decided to use the day to pass down one of the things my mom had passed to me (no, not the kitchen dance moves, as my kids are still at the age where they are repulsed by that), I decided to pass down a different family lesson.
My mother believed strongly in the fact that families come in all different forms. DNA didn’t matter, life circumstances out of the control of children didn’t matter. What mattered was making sure your children are loved and happy, even if that meant doing things sometimes that pushed you out of your comfort zone, things that make you really focus on compromise and sharing.
I piled three of my kiddos into the car, we shopped and then delivered a Mother’s Day gift to my ex-mother-in-law. I’m sure there were times in the past 18+ years she and I didn’t always see eye to eye, but I do respect her. She isn’t my mother-in-law anymore and hasn’t been for a long time, but she is Rylee and Reagan’s Grandma and I know she loves them dearly. I knew it made the girls feel good to do something for their Grandmother on Mother’s Day as they love her dearly.
It made me happy to see them happy, so it was a simple win for all. We also picked up a few things for some others whom the kids consider “like a mother” to them, so they could go brighten a few more days.
Here’s what I learned from my mama, Sharon: Life is not always simple. It can be rough and super complicated. There will be sad days where you feel like you have lost, but if you can find a glimmer of hope in that day-it is actually a win.
Like the Shirelles sang in 1961, “Mama said there'll be days like this, there'll be days like this Mama said.”
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.