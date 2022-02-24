Last week I shared the story of the upcoming reopening of the Amery Theater with readers. The story received much attention online and I loved seeing comments of memories readers had from time there.
I have many flashbacks from the theater myself. I can remember going there to see Snow White with my grandmother at an early age. In my younger years we would catch a movie at the theater and dinner at Nordahl’s Pizza next door.
I will never forget my friends and I keeping our fingers crossed that we would get into PG-13 or rated R movies before we were technically eligible without any hassle. One of these shows was Dirty Dancing. I remember loving the movie and returning home to tell my mother how great it was. She wasn’t super pleased I had gone to see the film, which at the time made me love it all the more. It still ranks as one of my faves along with Urban Cowboy, the Bee Gees/Peter Frampton version of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and of course Footloose (I don’t understand why my husband never wants to watch movies with me)…
The years the Schanon family put so much love into the theater that provided affordable fun for an Amery kid will forever remain in the hearts of many.
When we attended the old school that was located downtown, there were many times we would stay after school on a Friday and roam around town until it was time for the theater to open. A friend of mine had a crush on a young man who worked at the theater, so we would always go to Chets beforehand, so she could peer into the mirrors on the sunglass displays to make sure she looked good before we went to sit in the dark. We would make sure to avoid Chets’ back counter where so many adults we knew were drinking coffee and smoking. They might try to ask us what we were up to and we didn’t have time for that.
I am excited about the upcoming opening of the theater and the recent openings of so many other businesses. We will have an almost completely full main street, which hasn’t been the case for many years.
I hope the revitalization of our downtown will give our youth the opportunities to make many small town memories the way we did. Looking back, it wasn’t just my friends and our shenanigans that are ingrained in my happy recollections, but the businesses and landmarks that were a part of it all.
Time was spent at the old outdoor skating rink and the Amery beach.
Sports cards were bought at the Amery Free Press and traded at Soo Line Park.
We shopped for our school clothes at El’s Outlet and homecoming outfits at Barb’s or Inlook Boutique.
Many tasty meals were had at Wayne’s. When Hardees opened, it was a big deal. When Subway opened, it was a super big deal.
Some kids hung at the arcade, others at Townmart, regardless Snyder’s kept enough Aquanet in stock for all of our big 1980s hair.
When I was in high school, Amery had three grocery stores. Maus’ IGA-where in my opinion all the cool kids worked. If you ask my old co-workers Nikki McMartin, Lisa LaBathe and Jeremy Holmes, I am sure they would agree. There was also Super Valu and the Holiday grocery store. We spent countless hours sitting in the parking lots of these places, waiting for our buddies to complete their shifts so we could race to “the tracks” and up and down mainstreet, only to head back to “the tracks” to figure out our Saturday night agenda. When we ran out of gas, we pulled up to the Standard Station where they would pump our fuel.
When we graduated, we paraded our vehicles through North Park with baskets full of water balloons with a plan of attack.
Times change, and towns change, it is just a part of life. It is important to continue to support the places that make up our little city as some places run their course, some pass from generation to generation and others start their downtown journey. Without support, our Keller Avenue would shrivel up to absolutely nothing, as has been the case for some other tiny town mainstreets.
I truly believe it is the places, the people and the memories shared between the two that matter.
So, I want to say thank you to everyone who continues to invest in 54001, thus giving today’s kiddos a chance to have the meaningful experiences that myself and so many others once did. Of course, their tales will never be the same as ours, but someday their children will never understand how they possibly survived without having a spaceship to fly into town.
