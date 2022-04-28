As I have recently shared, we have “spruced” up some areas in our home. One of the touches I added in our kitchen was a narrow wall painted in chalkboard paint where each Sunday morning I write our family’s schedule for the entire week.
The wall serves a few purposes. First, it adds a tiny bit of organization to a very busy household. Currently, an average week consist of track practices/meets, soccer practices/games, volleyball practices/tournaments, confirmation, meetings for work and volunteer positions, overtime hours for the hubby, the balancing of two job schedules for our oldest and planning for upcoming Prom and Graduation. I am not asking for sympathy as I do not think this is all that different from any other household our size.
Other than organization, the second reason I write this out each week, is that seeing it written in the pretty chalk colors makes it all look so nice and gives me a feeling that the upcoming week is going to be smooth sailing.
That peaceful, easy feeling usually lasts approximately 24 hours before the lovely picture I have drawn out for the week starts turning into a ride on the hot mess express. In the Ziemer house, I have never ever seen seven days go as planned. Life happens. Between car issues, sports injuries and last-minute things that just pop up-you know what they say about the best laid plans.
My planning went awry this past Saturday as I headed out early that morning with our 14-year-old Reagan, to head to a volleyball tournament in Durand. A few days before, I asked my husband if he had ever been to Durand as I couldn’t recall a time I had been there.
He said he thought we had been there years ago for basketball. Then he said, “No, maybe that was Elmwood. Actually, it might have been Spring Valley. Remember we ate at the one place with the…” I told him that was when we played at St. Croix Central in Hammond. He replied, “Ya, thats what I said-Hammond. Nope. Never been to Durand.”
I looked at my phone before we headed out and chose a route out of the three that were offered. Somewhere on the winding and hilly roads, Reagan and I got lost that morning. I had no cell service and no clue where in the world we were. Eventually we made it to Durand, where next we couldn’t find the school. She eventually made it there in time for her first game, but we were both pretty riled up.
Sweet Reagan’s day didn’t get much better. It was a rough day at the tourney and by the time we headed home, I knew I better try to find the quickest route back to Amery.
The next morning, as I prepared to write on the chalk board for the new week, I realized another bonus to having the posted schedule-and that is being able to wipe the slate clean from the previous week.
“Wipe the slate clean,” is an idiom. An idiom is a commonly used word, group of words, or phrase that has a figurative meaning that is not easily deduced from its literal definition. To wipe the slate clean came into use in the 1800s. At that time, students still used slates and chalk to perform written exercises in school. Bars and stores used slates and chalk to keep track of debt clients owed the establishments. By the middle of the 1800s, the phrase wipe the slate clean was used in an idiomatic sense.
I have come to realize Sunday mornings I am able to wipe our in-home slate clean from any hiccups that may have occurred in the previous weeks.
That morning I entered Reagan’s bedroom and asked her if she was feeling better about the previous day. She answered, “Sort of.” I then told her my thoughts about wiping the slate clean on our family chalkboard and I asked her if she wanted to join me as I erased our old worries away. In my mind, it was episode of the Brady Bunch or Family Ties. I was a parental genius who was going to bond with my child over life lessons.
This would probably be the spot to insert the sounds of squealing brakes.
Reagan replied, “Mooooooom, why are you trying to be so inspirational? I am FINE and you are being WEIRD.”
As I exited her bedroom I faced a mirror that hangs in the hall outside of her room, I won’t tell her, but I know I saw her smile at me (a real genuine smile) as I walked away. Even if she wouldn’t admit it, you can’t fool this Mama bear-I think she appreciated my “inspirational talk.”
Mom-1, The sweet girl playing the role of a crabby teenager-0.
I carried on to the chalkboard, wiped away last week’s crap and jotted down the upcoming schedule with extra hearts, smiley faces and stars.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.