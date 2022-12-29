We have all heard the saying, “When Hell freezes over.” I started to write this column and wondered if I was even allowed to say that phrase in the newspaper.
Hell is sort of one of those words as a child that is considered kind of a bad word, but not one of the really bad words. You might get away with saying it, or you might see the bar of soap headed towards your mouth-it probably depends on your mother’s mood. At the ripe old age of 46 and with my dear mother no longer with us, I am still afraid to take the chance and wonder if I should just call the world below Hotsville, Devilsburg, Flame Station or Burningapolis. Whatever you call it, however you say it-I just know it has frozen over and there are several reasons why…
Reason 1: Preparing for this Christmas started out like many others. Our children make lists of their wishes and we let them know it is a crap shoot. You might receive some or all of these things, you might not. Instead you may receive things you mentioned wanting last July that you have since forgotten and you might get things you never even knew you wanted/needed.
The hubby and I always try to throw in a little surprise. Some years have bigger shocks than others and such was the case this year.
Our son Maverick, who turns 8 next month, has always had a thing for kitties. Anyone who has ever known me in the least knows I do not like cats. I do not like cats at all.
Expressing like the great Dr. Seuss, I do not like cats by plane, I do not like cats by train. I do not like cats in a tree, I only like cats far away from me.
But like any good mother who wants to hold things over their children’s heads, I decided we should get Maverick a kitten for Christmas. My husband was skeptical, but I told him it is what Jesus would want us to do. I am not sure if Josh was scared of the Lord or scared of not agreeing with me, but either way he gave into the idea.
We found a baby that was born in October. We arranged to pick up the kitten and keep her at my sister’s house until Christmas Eve morning. Over the past few weeks, we have really played up talk around the house about how there will never be a cat in our home. Mav would say “Please Mom someday can we get a cat?” and I would answer with a firm, “Never ever ever ever ever!”
I found a stuffed animal cat that looked like the one we were getting. We wrapped it up and when Maverick opened it, we asked him if he wanted that kitty or the one behind him. When he turned around, my sister was standing there with the little black kitten.
Maverick’s reaction was quite lackluster. “Oh, a cat,” he quietly proclaimed. He asked if he could keep both the stuffed one and the real one and we said he could indeed. He named the stuffed cat Elouise and the real cat Louise.
In the days since, Mav has been too busy playing with his new drum set and Legos to care too much about Louise. In fact, Louise’s favorite place in the entire house is on my lap. Of all the places; four bedrooms, four bathrooms, living room, kitchen, dining, laundry, man cave, gaming area and garage-this cat wants to be on my lap?
It actually hasn’t been horrible. She is the only person in my house that doesn’t complain about what I want to watch on television.
Reason two: Saturday I cheered for the Vikings. I call myself a Packer Fan, but in all honesty, I do not completely understand football. I like to listen to the player’s names as some of them are quite interesting. It is almost like they were born to have their names blasting across a speaker system. Anyway, since I have been semi-acting like a Packer fan, I shouldn’t cheer for the Vikes. I care about some Vikings fans though and it makes me happy to see them happy (sort of like the cat thing except Kirk Cousins isn’t sitting on my lap…yet).
Reason 3: The outside temperature-need I say more?
Reason 4: So, we get this cute little kitty and she seems lonely. Although we do not know where Maverick came up with the name Louise, it only seems right we welcome a Thelma into our home. Little kitten number two will be arriving later this week…
Happy New Year to you and yours from the Cold and Crazy Purple Wearing Cat Lady!
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
