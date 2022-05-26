As I write this, it is 6 a.m. Monday morning. I just made it through a whirlwind of a weekend. Graduation party shopping, set-up, the party itself, take-down, Graduation Sunday at church and the Grad ceremony itself left me lifeless by Sunday evening. I said my goodbyes to all of our loved ones that travelled across various parts of the country to be here with us and was sleeping in my recliner by 5:30p.m.
I was bright-eyed and bushy-tailed (slight exaggeration) by 4:30 a.m. Monday and ready to head into the office to put a paper together for this week. It was never my intention to write another Graduation column this week, but something happened at the ceremony, changing my plan, which brings me here.
A beautiful Sunday afternoon saw Graduates march into the gymnasium of Amery High School. The band played, the choir sang, and wise words were shared. Families cheered and cried for various reasons. For some, (like us) it was their first born preparing to conquer the world. For others, the last one was leaving and a new life as “empty nesters” was setting in. There were smiles on faces of parents with children having accolades a mile long. Grins were seen from proud parents of kiddos who struggled but worked to make it across the stage.
Amongst all of the hullabaloo one Graduate stood out to me-and it wasn’t even my own.
After the recent Graduates marched out of the gym, they walked outside to prepare to toss their caps. I hustled out with them, ahead of most attendees, to try to catch a photo for the newspaper and witnessed in my opinion, the coolest part of the entire event.
Once outside, I saw all of the graduates facing a classmate who was standing up on a bench. At first, I did a double take of the young man on the bench. It was someone who had been quiet throughout the past 12+ years, and I was surprised to see him standing up there with all eyes on him.
I heard him yell, “I have something to say!” His classmates focused on him. I had never known this guy to ever be in the spotlight and I was mesmerized. I knew him to be quiet and shy. Friendly, kind and courteous-but never one to have attention focused on him.
With a fist in the air, he glanced out at the rest of the Amery High School Class of 2022 and shouted, “LETS FREAKIN’ DO THIS!”
The kids cheered, tossed their caps in the air, and the young man jumped down from the bench with a smile like I had never seen before.
The rest of Sunday, I just couldn’t stop thinking about Rylee’s classmate on the bench and how he had found his voice after all these years.
Then it dawned on me that maybe he had this voice all along, but never felt comfortable showing it. There are so many times that by the end of elementary school, these kids have already been labeled. Years before high school there are already kids considered the “Go-Getters,” the “Athletes,” the “Scholars,” the “Rebels” and the “Wallflowers.”
Seeing the normally quiet guy shout out to the crowd and whip off that graduation cap, was like seeing him break through his mold. Today was the start of becoming someone new, or maybe just maybe, it was his chance to show who he really was all along. Either way, he was free to shine, and I was so thankful to witness it. I will never forget that moment.
Like any old Mama, who thinks she has experienced so much in life and is filled with wisdom, I have doled out advice to Rylee and her friends over the past few weeks. If any of you are reading, I want you to forget anything I have said. That’s right-forget it (for now). None of it matters.
If we talked about college, finances, careers, blah-blah-blah, just put it on ice for now. The only advice that matters right now was given by a young man who you have shared classes with for many years. I hope you all follow his advice and example.
I hope you shatter your mold and shine. I hope you take the opportunity to be who you really want to be and break free from who you have been perceived to be. If you want to re-invent yourself, do it. This is your chance to take your label, ball it up and slam dunk it into the trash.
Stay true to exactly who you want to be. Hold on tight to that person and do not allow yourself to be jaded by what can be a crazy world at times.
In the words of your classmate Jamie Johnson, I hope you “Freakin' do this.”
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
