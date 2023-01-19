I have heard people talk about how some people live vicariously through their kids. You know the type; a dad whose NFL dreams were crushed because of a knee injury. So now, he pushes his son to be the star quarterback. Maybe it is a mom who was rejected by the ivy leagues. Now, she’s hiring expensive tutors to help her kids become straight-A students who will get into a prestigious school.
From sports dads to stage moms, many say today’s parents are supporting their kids to fulfill the dreams they weren’t able to achieve. I realized this past weekend I am one of them and guess what? I am not going to apologize for it.
I have shared before my biggest dream growing up was to be a dancer on the television show Solid Gold. I swear if Andy Gibb hadn’t passed away (God rest his soul) and the show would not have been cancelled, I would still be strutting my stuff on national television and not hiding behind a keyboard in my beloved hometown.
Last weekend our 9th Grader Reagan, competed with the Amery High dance team at the Conference competition in Rice Lake. I loved watching all of the teams perform, and I was elated when Amery took home a 2nd Place in the Kick portion of the competition (We’ll grab that First Place from Prescott the next time around).
It was during Amery’s dance routine, watching Reagan, that I finally understood what the statement “living vicariously through our children” meant.
Studies have been done on this topic, and I must say I don’t agree with most of them. I never pushed Reagan to try out for the dance team. In fact, I about fainted when she announced she was going for it when she had no prior dance experience. I would like to believe she got some natural talent from her mama. I never had any formal dance training, yet after a few glasses of wine, I can bust a move on the dance floor like you have never seen before.
One study on the topic found parents who experience unresolved disappointment from the past, feel pride and fulfillment when they can bask in their children’s glory. Watching their child succeed actually helps heal their emotional wounds.
This was the case for me last Saturday. Sure, I’m bummed I didn’t get the chance to be a television sort-of-star, but to see my normally shy child try new things and enjoy them is a total win. Any parent of a teenager would probably agree anytime you see more smiles than eye rolls, it is a good day.
Living vicariously should not be a phrase interchangeable with over-bearing. It’s tricky, because too much pushing and you can shove a kiddo away from an activity. But not enough and they might quit something they may have loved had they stuck with it. Again, not to be over-bearing, but at least give it a good try. If it is living vicariously because I wished I had all of the same opportunities with the gazillions of activity choices kids have today-so be it.
Sometimes watching my children go through their phases takes me back to the good ol’ days of the 1980s and 1990s. In fact, I have offered Reagan that I could come show her team some moves (she hasn’t agreed-YET). Reliving your old glory days through your kids is just one way to heal your emotional wounds. But if you prefer, there are many other ways you can deal with your past regrets or disappointments without “living vicariously through your kids.”
One way is to get together with old classmates and laugh about the missed opportunities. In doing so, you might just remember that maybe things weren’t so bad after all.
Bruce Springsteen crooned in his hit Glory Days
“Well time slips away
And leaves you with nothing mister but
Boring stories of
Glory days yeah they’ll pass you by
Glory days in the wink of a young girl’s eye
Glory days, glory days”
Although I usually wouldn’t argue with someone having the nickname of “The Boss,” I would have to call bull crud on Springsteen’s line, “Leaves you with nothing mister but boring stories of glory days.”
BORING STORIES? Sorry about your luck in New Jersey Springsteen, the stories of our glory days here in small town USA were anything but boring. I hope someday my children can say the same.
Share your glory days with your children to support them in all that they do. Continue to recall the glory days with those you spent them with. Heck, create new glory days. But whatever you do, do not let the glory days pass you by.
