Gas prices seem to be at the forefront of many people’s minds. It is a topic everyone is talking about and the well-deserved hullabaloo has actually taken me on a trip down Memory Lane, which is the only trip I will be taking for Spring Break this year.
Let me paint a picture for you of a much, much younger April Siegert on a summer road trip with her grandparents (Nanny and Grandad)…
A stuffy backseat was an oasis of excitement while I counted down the hours until we would arrive at our destination. Keeping me company were nothing but a pillow, a Teen Beat magazine and a brain-teaser puzzle book that my Nanny had already filled in half of the answers.
Various sounds fill the speed-limit respecting vehicle (which made it seem like we were never going to get there). First, a Marty Robbins cassette playing “Town of El Paso.”
Out in the West Texas town of El Paso
I fell in love with a Mexican girl
Nighttime would find me in Rosa's Cantina
Music would play and Feleena would whirl
Blacker than night were the eyes of Feleena
Wicked and evil while casting her spell
My love was deep for this Mexican maiden
I was in love, but in vain, I could tell
The song was confusing to me. If the lady’s eyes were so black, wicked and evil, why was the guy falling for her? Regardless of my questions about the lyrics, I enjoyed hearing the tune as I my Nanny and Grandad would both sing, and I found enjoyment in that as I didn’t hear my Grandad sing very often.
Other sounds that filled the air were my Nanny’s constant moans she thought the air conditioning was too high and she was cold. My grandad would reply she should have worn a sweater and their playful bickering would carry on until it was broken by Grandad announcing, “Pat, pull the notebook from the glovebox.”
Ah, the sacred little notebook where my Grandfather, Bob, would record the gas prices in various towns as we drove through, so he would know where the best deal on gas was during the journey home.
As a youngster I found this amusing. There were many times I wondered what difference a few cents made? I am here to announce at 45 years of age, that I have turned into my Grandad.
Last week I was traveling to Clayton High School to speak with students about my job. My heart skipped a beat when I drove past the Lake Magnor gas station and saw fuel was $3.94. After I spoke with the engaging students of Clayton High, I drove across town (two blocks) to check the price of another gas station and because of two cents, put my mini-van on auto-pilot to Lake Magnor.
While fueling, I spoke with a gentleman about the skyrocketing costs and we giggled over our quest for the best prices. It was a heart-warming connection of two penny-pinchers on a search for financial freedom. I was on such a high from the “bargain” fuel, that I did not even protect my precious investment and left my gas cap off. Luckily my new pal from the station honked me down, told me, and fastened my cap.
I started wondering if I would have any other excuse coming up to drive past Lake Magnor. It made me remember the little station that used to exist in an inconvenient nook in Taylor’s Falls that sold “cheap gas.” I knew many people (including my beloved Nanny) that would make excuses to head that direction, so they could fuel up.
A few days after my fuel experience, my sister received the devastating news a flight had been cancelled for a trip she was hours away from taking with my two oldest daughters and two of their friends. Other flights were going to cost on average $500 more per person or arrive days later.
She had been planning this Spring Break trip to Florida with the girls since August and decided she would do whatever it took to get them there-including renting a car and driving. I have to admit I was instantly worried about the gas costs, but then I became worried about something even bigger…What if the kids became bored during the 24-hour car ride? I mean those poor children would have nothing to keep them entertained except cell phones, tablets and other electronics with various functions. What in the world would they do? I found it doubtful, but deep down I had a vision of the pack driving through Tennessee, with no cell service and only a staticky A.M. classic-country station to break the silence. It would be their turn to pass the time with the lovesick tale of Marty Robbins and his Mexican girl.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
