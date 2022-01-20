If you have children, you obviously already know how embarrassing you are as a parent. I have actually witnessed my kids scrunching down into the car seats at stoplights, when what they should be doing is cheering on their Rockstar of a Mama while she is in full concert mode. Being able to drive safely all while displaying an extra pizazz filled performance of Footloose deserves an applause or two, not a crouch beneath the dashboard.
Recently I caused my 14-year-old to go into a tizzy when I received her Freshman Orientation letter from AHS. My nickname for Reagan is “Smoochie.” She will kill me that it is now in print. I don’t know when or why it started. I complained that we only had a week and a half before orientation and the school should give more notice. She asked if I already had plans. I responded I did not, but it was a good thing I knew a guy who could make t-shirts swiftly…One for her reading “Smoochie” and one for myself reading “Smoochie’s Mama.” Like I said, full throttle fourteen-year-old tizzy.
Why are my kiddos embarrassed when they are actually the embarrassing ones? To prove my point, I will share the following stories of evidence:
#3-When our 18-year-old Rylee was about 9, she participated in a poster contest at school for the Amery Fall Festival. The students were asked to draw a picture of what Fall Festival meant to them. Rylee simply drew a large square with the words “Beer Tent” inside.
I spent some time explaining to a school staffer that my hubby and I were on the Fall Festival committee and we had to commit to working shifts in the beer tent. We believed in explaining volunteer time to our children and were hopeful that someday they would dive into community work, which is probably why Rylee’s drawing looked the way it did.
I am not sure she believed me, but I really thought the parents she should be talking to were “Bobby’s Parents.” Rylee didn’t even know how to spell the word beer, but Bobby did and he helped her.
#2-Not too long ago, on our drive to Wednesday Confirmation, 14-year-old Reagan/Smoochie asked if I had a bad day at work as I looked sad. I said I did indeed have a bad day. I shared with her that a reader had sent a nasty email, but that I receive those from time to time and it was unfortunately part of the job. I said what really hurt about this one was that I knew of the person. They were someone who presented themselves to be helpful, kind and uplifting like all good Christians should be. I referenced the last bit because we were on our way to church.
When we were leaving church that evening we were in a crowded area near the doors. I thanked a friend for listening to me vent to her about my day. Then Reagan chimed in (not in a quiet voice), “See Mom, not everyone who attends church is mean, some are helpful and kind!” I saw a few heads turn our way before scattering out to the car where I tried to explain that was certainly not what I meant.
#3-The last week of November I had my hair permed. I had never gotten a perm before. When I was younger I had naturally curly hair, which then became natural wave and eventually natural blah. I had heard perms were coming back in style and being the cool mom that I am, I wanted to be a trend setter. I was feeling pretty confident driving home from the salon. When I walked into our house 6-year-old Maverick said I looked like the painter Bob Ross. What 6-year-old knows who Bob Ross is? Just wait, it gets better…Last week I received the following message from Mav’s art teacher:
Hi April....I just had to tell you this...today in art class we were talking about the artist Wayne Thiebaud. I told them that he is one of my favorite artists. Without skipping a beat, Maverick asked me if I liked Bob Ross. I said, "Oh yes he is fun to watch." Then Maverick said, "My mom has hair like Bob Ross." From the mouths of babes...made my day!!
I have plead my case and it is clear to see my kids embarrass me way more than I return the favor. I was thinking that Bob Ross has kind of made a comeback, everyone seems to be talking about him, so maybe our resemblance is a positive thing. Then Betty White went and died and is trending far more than Bob Ross. Maybe I should color my new curls stark white-do you think I could pull it off?
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
