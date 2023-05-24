A few weeks back in Amery was Prom weekend. The magical, glorious and regal weekend of Prom.
A running joke between my dad and I concerns my Junior Prom. My father does not let me live down the fact that I said my Junior Prom was indeed the most important day of my life.
I had my shoes dyed to match my dress. I had to have the perfect jewelry, the perfect purse, the perfect make-up and the perfect hair. I prepared for months and tortured my parents while I checked off a list with every last detail before the perfect night.
I think there were a few reasons leading to my pre-Prom craziness.
First of all, my favorite movie of all time is Footloose. Since the age of 8-years-old when I saw a group of kids get told they couldn’t dance and in response, they said, “Oh ya? Hold my bible and watch this,” I have watched Kevin Bacon slide across that Prom dance floor in his brown tuxedo over and over again. Thank goodness my family belonged to the membership club at Johndle Video in Amery so I could rent it as often as I wanted.
The second reason I feel I was Prom obsessed is the fact that many times I tend to be a perfectionist in certain aspects of my life and unfortunately this is a trait my oldest daughter inherited.
With both myself and Rylee, it isn’t all aspects of life, just certain ones-certain ones like Prom. Others for myself include when I am hosting parties and decorating the Christmas tree.
The past few years I watched as Rylee was a mini April preparing for the big dance. Like all teen girls she wanted to look beautiful and like her mama she felt perfect planning would surely lead to a perfect evening.
Although Rylee is a Freshman in college this year, her boyfriend is a Senior at Amery High School, counting down the days until he heads off to Mankato State.
He asked Ry to attend Prom with him and she accepted. At first she started to plan and then we had a chat about how this wasn’t actually her Prom, it was his. I gave her advice to chill out, let him make plans and go with the flow. Oddly enough, she took her mother’s advice and guess what? She said she had the best time ever. They laughed, spent time with friends, danced and just simply enjoyed the moment. It may not have been the most important day of their lives, in fact it is just a tiny blip in lives filled with momentous occasions for each of them.
I am trying to take some of my own advice. The advice I gave to Ry about chilling out and going with the flow. It is hard pill to swallow when sometimes I so badly want things to be perfect and nice, but I am working on it.
Remember how I said one thing I liked about Footloose was that kids were told they couldn’t dance, but they didn’t give up on finding a place to host their Prom? I am also some one who is up for a good fight/challenge. But, you have to be willing to understand you will not always come out a Champion.
In high school I took on the Amery Board of Education when they said we could no longer call the school newspaper “The Red Warrior.” I felt as Editor, it was my job to plead the case to the Board that there could be no other suitable name to represent the issues and the spirit of the students and staff of AHS. I prepared for the fight. I felt I was well spoken and I had the support of many. But like Kevin Bacon wasn’t hardly given a second glance by John Lithgow and the Board in Footloose, April Siegert wasn’t hardly given more than a few minutes by Allen Moe and the Amery School Board.
Things later ended up panning out for the dancing group, but not for my newspaper crew. You win some and lose some, which is another hard pill to swallow.
All these years later, I am still fighting for newspapers, still watching Footloose and still up for a challenge.
A bit ago, when I told someone I wanted to throw a special huge event in Amery this August, they said there was no way I could pull it off in time. I couldn’t believe they would say such a thing to me. I thought, “What would Kevin Bacon do?” and I asked them to hold my bible. I also said, “While you are at it, hold my beer and just watch me.”
O.K. That didn’t really happen but it sounded cool. They did doubt me and I will prove them wrong-see you at the special huge event in August!
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.