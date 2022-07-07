Many times, on social media I see precisely posed portraits of people with their children. They look so sweet and lovely and perfect. Sometimes I try to do the same. After taking approximately 42 photos on my phone, I can usually find one that looks acceptable to post and after a thirty second upload; there we have it-a perfect family.
While I love that I have this portrait of happiness to cherish forever, the family in the photo certainly is not perfect. While yes, there are many moments of bliss. I think it is important to share most days I am the captain of chaos club. There is a backstory to the days leading up to the social media snapshot. An accurate look into an average week with the Ziemers looks something like this:
Monday: I receive a text from one of our daughters that she forgot her lunch at home. She asks if I can drop it off on my way into work. The whole drive into town I have a conversation with myself about how I really should make her go without her lunch. She might just have to buck up and eat the school lunch. My parents made me eat the school lunch. It is time to teach these kids some responsibility. I mean seriously, how hard is it to remember a few essential things each morning before you walk out the door? I pull up to the school only to realize I also forgot the lunch…I wonder where she gets it from?
Tuesday: Do you all know what Kidz Bop is? It is group of kids that sing family-friendly cover versions of popular current music hits. My seven-year-old enjoys Kidz Bop but likes to make it known that he knows the difference between the Kidz version and the “real song.”
From the backseat he is singing away when he stops to announce, “Mom, they were supposed to say the ‘F-word’ in that part, but they didn’t.” I ignore him.
He doesn’t stop, saying, “Mom, I know what the ‘F-word is, but I won’t say it.” I tell him he better not say it.
He’s still not quitting, announcing, “Mom, Dad says the F-word sometimes. I have heard him.” I tell him his dad shouldn’t say it either.
I then hear him muttering every single word that rhymes with the forbidden word while he watches me give him “the look” in the rearview mirror. In my mind I think, “I better not catch him saying that BLEEPING word!”
Wednesday: I get on my 14-year-old about putting some real effort into her foreign language class. Learning a foreign language can be useful and can also make you sound smart and sophisticated.
We have also been working in our house on not using the words, “Shut Up.” It can sound so harsh.
That evening, one of her siblings is poking fun at our worldly 14-year-old when she replies, “CALLARSE LA BOCA!” This is the Spanish form of “Shut Up.” She glances at me waiting for a response and I just smile. Well played kiddo-well played.
Thursday: I paid the fees for my child to play soccer. Each week I leave work early, rush home to make dinner and frantically look for the missing shin guard. I sit out in craptastic weather to watch my kid play his favorite position. What I am wondering is if he is on defense or offense? How do you classify the kid out on the field who is just looking for four-leaf clovers?
Friday: It’s finally Friday, lets pick up the kids from school and get home. I am tired and impatient. Why on earth is the school pick-up line so long and always such a mess? I wonder if yelling, “This is the line for the Parents As Partners (Amery’s version of PTA) fundraiser volunteer group!” clears out the line ahead of me…
Saturday: I demand we have Family Game Night. I am sick of us all being in the same room, yet not really being present with each other. No phones; actual quality time with the ones we love. 20 minutes into playing board games, I am deliberately trying to lose so it ends more quickly and I can watch want I want on T.V.
Sunday: “We are so incredibly blessed our children have siblings, so they’ll always be there for each other,” I mutter as I break up another physical fight between my kiddos because someone ate the last red popsicle out of the freezer.
I hope when you see that picture on social media of our “perfect” family it makes you smile because you know the family in your picture is just as pristine as ours. Every family has a story and I hope you can relate to the perfect imperfections that make up ours.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
