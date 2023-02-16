April Ziemer-Newest

April Ziemer, Editor

I sit and write this column on the eve of Valentine’s week. By the time you read it, it may be the lovey-dovey day itself or possibly the aftermath and you picked up this copy of the Free Price while buying discounted chocolates.

Even if you are reading well after Valentine’s Day itself, I hope you find my advice at the end of the column worthwhile.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.