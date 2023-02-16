I sit and write this column on the eve of Valentine’s week. By the time you read it, it may be the lovey-dovey day itself or possibly the aftermath and you picked up this copy of the Free Price while buying discounted chocolates.
Even if you are reading well after Valentine’s Day itself, I hope you find my advice at the end of the column worthwhile.
A well-known guy around Amery, Larry Riemenschnieder, recently shared the Legend of Saint Valentine with me. I really appreciated it and it inspired this week’s column words.
According to the story Larry shared with me, “The story of Valentine’s Day begins in the third century with an oppressive Roman emperor and a humble Christian Martyr. The emperor was Claudius II. The Christian was Valentinus.
Claudius had ordered all Romans to worship twelve gods and had made it a crime punishable by death to associate with Christians. But Valentinus was dedicated to the ideals of Christ; not even the threat of death could keep him from practicing his beliefs. He was arrested and imprisoned.
During the last weeks of Valentinus’s life, a remarkable thing happened. Seeing that he was a man of learning, the jailer asked whether his daughter, Julia, might be brought to Valentinus for lessons. She had been blind since birth. Julia was a pretty young girl with a quick mind. Valentinus read stories of Rome’s history to her. He described the world of nature to her. He taught her arithmetic and told her about God. She saw the world through his eyes, trusted his wisdom, and found comfort in his quiet strength.
“Valentinus, does God really hear our prayers?” Julia asked one day.
“Yes, my child, He hears each one.”
“Do you know what I pray for every morning and every night? I pray that I might see. I want so much to see everything you’ve told me about!”
“God does what is best for us if we will only believe in Him,” Valentinus said.
“Oh, Valentinus, I do believe! I do!” She knelt and grasped his hand.
They sat quietly together, each praying. Suddenly there was a brilliant light in the prison cell. Radiant, Julia screamed, “Valentinus, I can see! I can see!”
“Praise be to God!” Valentinus exclaimed, and he knelt in prayer.
On the eve of his death Valentinus wrote a last note to Julia, urging her to stay close to God. He signed it, “From your Valentine.” His sentence was carried out the next day, February 14, 270 A.D., near a gate that was later named Porta Valentini in his memory. He was buried at what is now the Church of Praxedes in Rome. It is said that Julia planted a pink-blossomed almond tree near his grave. Today, the almond tree remains a symbol of abiding love and friendship. On each February 14, Saint Valentine’s Day, messages of affection, love, and devotion are exchanged around the world.”
After reading the legend and thinking about Valentine’s Day I decided the “holiday” isn’t so much about love as it is about believing.
It might be believing in whatever higher power in which you accept on February 14 and the other 364 days of the year.
It could be believing it is important to take a day to acknowledge those you love.
Maybe believing you are perfectly happy on your own and you do not need another person’s affirmation to feel whole?
You might feel sharing love with everyone you care about is important every single day of the year.
A popular belief is Valentine’s is corporate America’s way of making another dollar for a silly day.
Whether you cherish the day, think it is a little silly-yet play along or hate the day all together, you are entitled to your thoughts. Stand behind them and let others celebrate/or not.
Believe in something or believe in nothing, but stay true to your beliefs.
My belief happens to be if my hubby Josh hasn’t overly proclaimed his love for me and put some effort into something “real nice” for me, he will face the consequences.
You might be wondering, “Consequences? What consequences?”
It won’t be the silent treatment as he would probably consider that to be a reward.
Most in my household have come to understand my biggest weapon, which is the ability to share their mishaps in print. If poor Josh doesn’t come through for Valentine’s Day, I am not just venting to the gals in the office, it is shared with 1000’s of readers.
All is fair in love and war, right?
When I mess up, I am sure he yaks to his compadres at Cardinal Glass, but for the record I would like to tell his co-workers it is all lies. This is the exception to the don’t stop believing rule.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
