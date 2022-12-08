In 1985 John Fogerty, singer/songwriter and core member of Creedence Clearwater Revival released his solo ditty “Centerfield.” The refrain’s exhortation of “Put me in, Coach/I’m ready to play” sounds like the plea of every benchwarmer in history, from Little to Big Leagues. I have had the tune in head lately, and it is not even the season for the Boys of Summer.
As some of you know, our 7-year-old son Maverick (Mav) plays hockey. The first time I saw his wobbly legs on skates it literally melted my heart and was a dream come true.
I grew up with a hockey coach dad. My friends were hockey players. As much as I hate the winter, after all these years, I still love the feeling I get when I step into the arena; the brisk air, the sound of skates coming to a halt on the ice, the site of chilly fans with hands in pockets and shoulders scrunched up to protect their icy ears, even the odd rink scent. In fact, it is hockey that has made me bilingual; I speak English and at times profanity.
So, when Mav said he wanted to hockey a try, we were all over it. It has become apparent through hockey, soccer and football, that Mav is not a naturally gifted athlete. It can sometimes be hard as a parent when you are watching your child’s teammates that are natural athletes. While some kids are skating circles around Mav, he is stopping to chat with buddies on the ice about cartoons, what he had for lunch and the prank is has planned for one of his older sisters.
Many of us have been there: Your son couldn’t wait to try baseball... until he found he was the worst on his little league team. Your daughter loved her gymnastics class... until her friends got moved to the professional team and she didn’t make it.
Keeping your child motivated to stay on a team when their performance maybe isn’t something like the other players is hard.
Here’s the thing. Mav isn’t discouraged about hockey; it is his mother who is. Mav could glide around and swap stories with other Second Graders forever. He will purposely fall (because he hasn’t learned how to stop on his skates yet), take a rest while he is down, slowly get back up and tell a joke to whoever is skating past.
In my mind, I wonder if Mav’s lack of athleticism is all my fault. I’m no athlete-never have been. Why does everything for sweet Mav have to be about being a social butterfly and why did he have to inherit that trait from me?
Should I be sending him to spendy athletic summer camps? Should I have sports on TV more at home? What if I cheered louder, put in extra hours at the rink, bought him more expensive equipment?
While it is perfectly ok for him to be a bit lighthearted about his sport, it is a constant battle in my mind because coach’s volunteer a lot of time and I expect Mav to dedicate a return on that commitment.
It’s amazing to me how often sports promote the very same character points we’re trying to promote our children. Doing things when we don’t feel like it, being kind to others, hustling all the time, taking the best out of adversity, learning from it and not letting it sink you, moving on.
I never want Mav (or any of our kids) to couple their value as a person too closely with what others think of their athletic ability or performances. So, I balance letting Mav play and enjoying the sport on his own terms. It might mean just having a good time and not really having great ambitions in the sport. If that’s what your child wants out of youth sports, then for goodness sake, let that be it. Every child is not destined for a long-term career in sports. Some kids just want to enjoy the sport, but I want him to at least put forth effort.
I talked with one of Mav’s coaches recently and he told me, “My mom always jokes how I always made snow angels when I was a Mite. You never know where kids might end up someday.”
It’s true you really do not know.
Thank you to that coach for giving this Mama’s heart some hope and thank you to him and all other coaches who put in the time to work with the ones that sometimes need a little extra help.
So, I will continue supporting, cheering and laughing for as long as this kid wants to skate. Whether he turns into Gretsky or his accident-prone chatterbox of a mother, I will always be his biggest fan. I’ll see you at the rink!
