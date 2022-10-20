Many of you saw the sports column last week by our new writer Tanner Peterson. When he told me about his column idea, I thought it was brilliant. When I read his column, I thought he did a great job, but I had a flashback to the Kung Fu series from the 1970’s.
Some of you may be wondering why as none of the athletes Tanner mentioned in his article are even martial artists. Let me explain…
“Kung Fu” was a TV series in the 1970's. As a pupil at a Monastery learning the art of Kung Fu, a very young David Carradine playing the lead character was known to his Master by a pet name and was told to “Choose wisely, Grasshopper.” Sage advice indeed.
I believe all of the athletes Tanner mentioned in his Mount Rushmore of Amery athletes column (Alicia Monson, Koy Hoke, Kelly Stewart and Hunter Marko) are fantastic. “Young Grasshoper Peterson” did indeed choose wisely, for the last handful of years. But, in his column Tanner himself said it was, “An article that may be filled with disagreement from writer to reader,” in this case it may be disagreement from writer to writer.
Well before Young Grasshopper Peterson’s time, there were a slew of athletes who I feel deserve consideration. I know I am probably missing a bunch; these are just some that stand out to me. I also might tend to be a little biased when it comes to some of my classmates from the mid 90’s.
Drumroll please…My top 20 are: Dave Karpenski, Scott Gould, Al Rudd, Chris French, Ty Harshman, Darrin Friese, Mike Danielson, Jeff Jensen (I actually just bought his rookie card off of Ebay for my Amery collection), Joe Mahoney, Dave Peper, Lael Lee, Gabe Brotzel, Marcus Wilhelm, Tim Sondreal, Matt Koppinger, Kelly Wenzel-Ingham, Melanie Christenson-Peterson, Sean Parnell, Amanda Stokes and Kevin Prindle.
This should actually give people some more to debate about for a while. Although a few were mentioned, most of the poor athletes from 2000’s-2015ish have sadly gotten a raw deal as they are too old for Tanner to recall and too young for me, but another thought that came to my mind were candidates for an Amery Coach’s Mount Rushmore. Here I would include Huck Leadholm, Dave Myers, Steve Wilhelm, Hank Yetter, Scott Marko, Mike Kelly and Tom Butcher.
The thing is this is all so debatable. I tried not to let my heart get too involved. If I did, I would have put my dad, Steve Block, on my list for hockey coaching, every athlete from the class of 1995 on the list (I already got a little carried away as it is) and my 6-year-old shaky hockey skater, Maverick.
The best part of a column like this for a reader, is plain and simply the opportunity to take a trip back in time. The ability to be a high school fan again, even if you cannot still fit into your old Amery gear.
Being a great athlete or coach wasn’t just about bringing home hardware or scoring points. It doesn’t matter so much what they did right after high school or what they are doing today.
It is about the feeling they and their teammates gave the crowd when they watched them. It was about inspiring the fans, the school and the whole darn town.
It is about using your abilities to bring people together and giving them memories to fondly recall.
We may not have ever had a team so amazing they were featured on the big screen, but when I replay reels in my mind, I see a bunch of the people I mentioned. I would like to take this opportunity to say “Thank-You” to these athletes and coaches.
I would also like to take this opportunity to say “Thank You” to my Young Grasshopper Tanner for writing a great first piece for the Amery Free Press, giving me something to think about and providing something for others to debate over as they play out a classic Bruce Springsteen tune in their heads:
I had a friend was a big baseball player
Back in high school
He could throw that speedball by you
Make you look like a fool boy
Saw him the other night at this roadside bar
I was walking in, he was walking out
We went back inside sat down had a few drinks
But all he kept talking about was
Glory days well they'll pass you by
Glory days in the wink of a young girl's eye
Glory days, glory days
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
