April Ziemer 2022

April Ziemer, Editor

Many of you saw the sports column last week by our new writer Tanner Peterson. When he told me about his column idea, I thought it was brilliant. When I read his column, I thought he did a great job, but I had a flashback to the Kung Fu series from the 1970’s.

Some of you may be wondering why as none of the athletes Tanner mentioned in his article are even martial artists. Let me explain…

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.