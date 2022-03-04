It was a great weekend to be a Warrior fan. I spent Friday as one of almost 900 packed in like sardines at the Amery Ice Arena cheering on the Warriors. Considering we battled Rice Lake, either way you look at it, every person was cheering for a Warrior (some were just red, and others were blue).
Sunday, I stood in Soo Line Park to welcome home our individual wrestlers from their State tourney.
John F. Kennedy once said, “We recognize that what unites us is greater than what divides us.”
This weekend that feeling sat strong with me as I watched our youngsters bring people together for positive reasons.
We live in a time where people argue about everything. Absolutely freaking everything. I joked last week that instead of the name plate on my desk reading, “April Ziemer, Editor” it should read “April Ziemer, C.E.O. of Area Complaints Dept.”
I am glad residents find me approachable and feel at ease picking up the phone to voice their concerns about area happenings. There are times I can do something to help and there are other times I cannot. I try really hard to do what I feel is right, but I think we have all had the feeling before that no matter what we do, it doesn’t seem correct or enough.
In today’s times the feeling weighs on me heavier and that is why when opportunities come along to celebrate happy things I am going to enjoy every once of it. I am soaking in moments of seeing our community unite. It is especially cool when it comes as a result of our young people’s accomplishments.
I always have a soft spot for anything Amery Warrior related. Any excuse to reminisce about my very own Glory Days at AHS is appreciated.
Being at the rink to watch Amery skate to head to State made me feel like a kid again. Attending the game with my Dad, who loves the game of hockey and coached for years made the experience even better. Amery fought hard but fell short. At the end I felt a little misty. Once I saw Seniors skate towards the glass, my eyes really filled up with tears. In a few months I will watch these guys, along with my first born, graduate and set out beyond 54001. I hope no matter where life takes them, they always have the hearts of a Warrior.
Sunday was a gorgeous day spent in the park with our wrestlers after the Individual State competition. I graduated with parents of some of the wrestlers, and my daughter has classmates on the roster too.
Isn’t that what being a part of a small town is-sort of being connected to everyone? As I look at the athletes of the sports teams, the band and choir, students in FFA, members that form the Chess Club or FBLA and Scouts selling popcorn or cookies-I, in some way shape or form have a connection to the kiddo.
Maybe they have bagged my groceries or scooped my ice cream. Maybe they are classmates of one of my children, maybe I went to school with their parents or maybe I have heard their grandparents proudly brag at church. Regardless of what or how tiny the connection is, especially in times like this; let’s celebrate their victories.
I personally want to give thanks to the kids who have brought some sunshine (literally and figuratively) back to town. Thank you to the coaches who work tirelessly and invest so much into their athletes. These coaches never stop caring about these kiddos, even long after the student has left the rink/mat/court/field/track. As the daughter of a former coach this is one thing I truly know for sure. The other thing I am pretty certain about is that a coach is someone like myself, who can never quite please everyone.
Thank you to the families, educators and mentors who are working to shape these youngsters into people this community should be proud of (which is the case win or lose).
The wrestling season is not yet finished. They are heading to the Team State tourney later this week and I wish them nothing but luck, if you see them, do the same.
In fact, if you see any of our young people at the stores or you pass them on the sidewalk, let them know if you have heard about their accomplishments in the paper, online, or from a friend. I know how hard it is to be an adult in such dreary times and I can’t imagine what it feels like to be a kid now, so randomly share well wishes with them and cheer them on like a Warrior. They will probably give you a weird look, trust me I receive it from my own kids daily, but it is actually somewhat endearing.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.