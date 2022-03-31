Sometimes, I have my column written a week in advance. Thus, was the case this week as it certainly makes my Monday play out more smoothly as I prepare for Tuesday’s paper. Something happened Monday morning though that caused me to scratch my original column to write this one.
I awoke about 5a.m. to see there was chatter about the Academy Awards that were held the previous night. I do not watch the Oscars as any of the movies in which I find pleasure, are hardly ever up for awards. I used to watch to see what people were wearing, but as the years pass by I care less about fashion and have turned into the middle-aged Mama who cares more about comfort.
It turns out by not tuning in Sunday, I not only missed who had on the best floor length frock, but apparently, I failed to witness an Oscar nominated actor, Will Smith, assault the show’s host Chris Rock.
After Rock made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's hair, Smith made his way to the stage and smacked Rock. Pinkett Smith has spoken publicly about her hair loss due to the autoimmune disease alopecia.
After returning to his seat, Smith shouted to Rock to "Keep my wife's name out of your (explicative) mouth." The exchange came as a surprise to many in the audience who looked completely shocked. ABC silenced the audio of exchange due to the profanity, leaving viewers watching at home initially confused about what happened.
The Los Angeles Police Department issued a statement after the show ended that they are "aware of incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program." According to the LAPD, Rock declined to file a police report.
Smith later apologized, without directly mentioning the earlier confrontation, to the Academy and his fellow Best Actor nominees while accepting the award. He said Richard Williams, whom he portrays in "King Richard," was a "fierce defender of his family."
I have a few thoughts about the incident, obviously strongly enough to have tossed away my original column.
First of all, I do not condone any acts of physical violence. I truly understand Smith’s desire to defend and protect his wife’s feelings. There have been times when I have sat at home sobbing over comments people have made to me concerning the Amery Free Press (I am still working on that whole grow thicker skin thing), and as upset as I am when I have received certain criticisms, I guarantee you my husband is 100 times more enraged. We have had more than one conversation where I have said, “No Honey, you cannot strangle ‘So and So’ when you see them at the coffee shop/gas station/grocery store/church.”
It is admirable to have passion for the people we care for. I do though think Smith went about it the incorrect way and unfortunately it is what the evening will be remembered for, instead of the accomplishments of actors receiving awards (including Smith).
Next, I want to talk about Rock’s words, masked as “comedy.”
Listen people-I will say this loud and clear for those of you in the back of the room-our words affect people and things coming out of our mouths or through a keyboard matter.
We are in a time where more than ever people think it is ok to say whatever the heck they want about people/places/things no matter the damage done. I am not saying people do not have the right to their opinions, or that they should be kept to themselves. I am saying people need to take a moment, learn details and think about the outcome before they jump to say or write things. Sitting on the other side of your comments are human beings who are affected by your actions.
There have been many times I get asked why information about someone or something was not in the paper. Laws exist now more than ever about information that can be freely provided to newspapers concerning incidents and people involved. It has made many parts of my job more difficult. I cannot write a story about whomever/whatever I want based on hearsay. The newspaper is simply not social media.
People need to be held accountable for things they say about others both online and off. My opinion is that curiosity, being a martyr, comedian or just someone who has nothing better to do with their time is not an excuse to wound with words. Ask questions before accusing. You can stand up for your own beliefs without tearing down others. You can create laughter that is not at the expense of another. You can find a healthy hobby.
This is not a “Can’t we just all get along” column. This is a plea to pause and think column.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
