I have done a lot of thinking this past week about having a voice in the community in which we live. Being a writer is one way I am able to have a voice. I can build a story showcasing others and a column of my own. Sometimes it can be informative and other times it is meant just simply share a smile.
It is not uncommon to hear people talk about the things wrong with the world today. I interviewed a 100-year woman this week who told me, “The Good Ole’ Days really were the good ‘ole days,” and I can’t seem to find a way to argue that.
If we want to make a difference in the way our surroundings work, I strongly believe that in some form or another, we must take a seat at the table.
I worked on a story this week about the lengths one man took to make sure he was able to cast a vote. For a country that prides itself on its elections, the United States has a long way to go to ensure that all eligible Americans have the opportunity to make their voices heard and contribute to the democratic process. Greater participation among voting-eligible Americans results in representative bodies that better reflect the composition and interests of the broader electorate.
Voting should be one simple way for most people to try to make a difference and there happens to be many other ways.
One of the most interesting parts of being Managing Editor of our group of papers, is that I cover things in other towns when those Editors are unable.
Last week our editor in Baldwin was in sunny Las Vegas, so I traveled to dark and rainy 54002 to cover his Village Board gathering and my heart was instantly warmed by the sense of community involvement I witnessed.
I saw a board table full of Village trustees. Trustees who had run for seats at the table and a majority of voters entrusted there.
I have sadly seen the City of Amery sit with empty seats on City Council for quite some time. While I think those who have been appointed by the past two Mayors to serve in empty seats, have been doing a great job, we haven’t seen people running for spots and we still have one empty chair.
The funny thing is, I commonly hear complaints and suggestions concerning the city on social media and in person, but I see empty seats where decision making is made.
Sometimes I attend city meetings in person and other times I watch online due to scheduling conflicts. While I cannot say how many others are watching online, I do not see a lot of residents attend the meetings and share their thoughts, wishes or concerns.
Last week in Baldwin, there was barely an empty seat in the packed audience. This was not unusual for the village. Some were there for public comment, others had called ahead with thoughts and had their issues added to the agenda. A handful of people were there just to watch, listen and observe. They were there to be informed about the things going on in their community. They were not leaving it up to social media or even the local paper to serve them their dose of village happenings, they were there to see it and respond to it for themselves.
It was refreshing to see the conversations between board members and attending residents.
Not all of the world’s problems were solved in the room that night-heck not even all of Baldwin’s issues were tackled, but healthy conversation took place between many people who cared enough to be a part of solutions and a part of the village’s future. Voices spoke from many sides of the spectrum; voices were heard, and voices were respected.
Like I said, not all issues were resolved, but one thing I really enjoyed was when I heard their Board President Lance Van Damme talk about a subject the board and community members were all discussing and having a hard time finding resolution. Van Damme finally suggested everyone in the room brainstorm for a month and reconvene next month with possible solutions. The audience agreed and seemed to respect and gladly accept his offer.
It doesn’t matter how different we are. What matters in building a community is the desire to live in a peaceful environment, in spite of all our differences.
Moreover, we have to bring our own contribution if we want to make our community a better place. It doesn’t have to be something huge, as long as you are and willing to step up in some way shape or form.
In exchange, your community will give you a sense of belonging and the feeling your voice is heard.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
