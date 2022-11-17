April Ziemer 2022

April Ziemer, Editor

I have done a lot of thinking this past week about having a voice in the community in which we live. Being a writer is one way I am able to have a voice. I can build a story showcasing others and a column of my own. Sometimes it can be informative and other times it is meant just simply share a smile.

It is not uncommon to hear people talk about the things wrong with the world today. I interviewed a 100-year woman this week who told me, “The Good Ole’ Days really were the good ‘ole days,” and I can’t seem to find a way to argue that.

(0) comments

