I recently saw a quote that read, “Family is like music, some high notes, some low notes, but always a beautiful song.”
There was something about this quote that stuck with me and I have been dwelling on the truth of what a musical-like journey life with family truly is. Maybe that is why family sitcoms of the 70’s and 80’s had such catchy family related theme songs that played before each comical and endearing episode.
Last Saturday my husband’s sister got married. It was a sweet and simple little ceremony in Durand. I was honored to be her wedding photographer. I sort of had a different perspective of the day looking through the lens. In the seconds leading up to the snapping of each family photo I could see expressions on faces that those standing alongside each other could not see. I saw moments of joy, impatience, proudness, frustration, excitement and reflection. Common themes for any momentous family occasion.
I wondered if my new Brother-In-Law, Travis, thought his wife’s family was nuts. Even if he did, it probably did not matter for two big reasons.
First of all, it was very obvious that Travis is quite smitten with his new bride Ali. I do not believe anyone could chase him away.
Second, his family is probably their own kind of crazy.
For many, one of the most nerve-racking things when you become serious with someone is the thought of them meeting your family. What will they think? Will they figure out your family is wacky/dysfunctional/odd/insane/untraditional and run the other way? Most likely, they are worried you will feel the same about theirs. Let’s be real here; a dysfunctional family is any family with more than one person in it.
It is kind of like having a favorite closet song. A closet song is a song you are embarrassed for others to know how much you love because maybe they think it is silly. A few of mine would probably be Cover of the Rolling Stone by Dr Hook, Disco Duck by Rick Dees and Third Rate Romance by Sammy Kershaw. Everyone has a few guilty pleasure tunes. And anyway, what makes a song "respectable," and who is responsible for making it so? Just like a family, who gets to decide what is “normal” these days? Any way you slice it, we're all a product of our environments—if someone loves you, they take all the chaos that made you who you are.
I once heard someone say, “One day you will do things for me that you hate. That is what it means to be family.” When you find that person who puts on a grin and does stuff they are not excited about, put a ring on their finger and make them a part of your wild family.
That is what marriage is, the joining of two differently berserk families.
Sunday, I attended a family reunion for my husband’s mother’s side of the family. It was actually his grandmother’s side of the family-the Christensens.
Josh had to work, and I attended without him. At first, I thought it might be a little odd to attend without him, but I had actually never been to a family reunion before. I come from a very small family and I am quite intrigued by larger families.
It was a lovely afternoon and nice to chat with Josh’s grandmother, her three sisters, their families and others.
Sunday night I thought about spending the weekend with the two sides of my husband’s family. I am not going to lie, I thought, “What a bunch of quacks!” But you know what? His family experience made him who he is, and I adore him. They are his quacks, and now mine.
Just like my lunatics, the Siegert/Block family are now Josh’s too. My family played a part in making me the gem that I am. When Josh signed that marriage certificate, he was signing on to be a part of our crew.
Call it a clan, call it a network, call it a tribe, call it a family. Blood or not, traditional or not: Whatever you call it, whoever you are, you need one. We all march to the beat of our own drum and somehow together form a somewhat out of tune family band.
Are there times when we dread attending some family function for some reason or another? Sure. But I would like to compare it to maybe not always being excited about the music that is playing. Even if you aren’t a fan of country or jazz music, you can appreciate parts of it. It is also nice to know there is always that tune playing in the background. While sometimes, you might want some peace and quiet, a life of total silence would be boring.
