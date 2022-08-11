April Ziemer

April Ziemer, Editor

I recently saw a quote that read, “Family is like music, some high notes, some low notes, but always a beautiful song.”

There was something about this quote that stuck with me and I have been dwelling on the truth of what a musical-like journey life with family truly is. Maybe that is why family sitcoms of the 70’s and 80’s had such catchy family related theme songs that played before each comical and endearing episode.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.