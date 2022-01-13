For someone in my age group, it's hard to imagine the heydays of the 1990s weren't just a few years ago. But consider this: Most teenagers getting their high school diplomas this year were born in 2004 or 2005. So, when they hear the Prince song "1999," they think, "That was years before I was born!" This is not OK! You know what else is not OK and cuts the last string of youthfulness I was grasping onto? My first born turns 18 this week.
Turning eighteen is rough. First there is a weird expectation you can now officially take care of yourself, which is straight up not true. Whenever you get in trouble your parents start every sentence by saying "You're 18 now so..." You start to find yourself waiting in line at boring grown up places like the Post Office, the supermarket, the pharmacy and it's like turning 18 suddenly triggers the boring errand mechanism. You can't help but wish you were 12 years old again watching Spongebob on a Saturday morning instead of...whatever you're doing right at this very moment and trust me, that feeling never ever changes.
For the most part, time cruises by without notice. We live day to day, feeling more or less the same. Sometimes the only way to realize that you are, in fact, much older than you thought, besides looking at your children, is when you stop to take stock of some of the things that still seem brand-new in your mind, which are actually now bona fide artifacts. The following blows my mind:
Ralph Macchio, who played Daniel in The Karate Kid, was supposed to be a teen in the 1984 movie. But he was actually 22. Today, Macchio is all grown up; in fact, he's now older than Mr. Miyagi was at the time. Pat Morita, who played Miyagi, was a mere 52 years old back then, while Macchio is currently 59. How is this possible!?
Bart Simpson is 40. He may perennially be eight years old on The Simpsons, but there is major clue as to how old he'd actually be if the series' characters aged like the rest of us.
In an episode from Season 3, called "I Married Marge", we learn that Marge first became pregnant after she and Homer went on a date to see The Empire Strikes Back, which was released in May 1980. That means Bart was likely born in early 1981, which means that today the kid who once implored the world to “Eat my shorts” would be 40 years old.
Baby Jessica has two kids of her own. Jessica McClure was just 18 months old when she fell down a well, 22 feet below the surface, in Midland, Texas in 1987. Many watched on TV as rescuers worked around the clock to free Baby Jessica, and they finally pulled her out after 58 agonizing hours. We'll always remember her as "Everybody's Baby," even though she's anything but a baby these days. She's 35 years old and has two kids of her own.
Not to mention the future in “Back to the Future: Part II” is now six years in the past, Mick Jagger is a great-grandfather and Monica from Friends is old enough to be a Golden Girl.
When I try to figure out where the years went since I was turning 18 to the age of 27 (When my oldest was born) it seems like a big blur (turning 21 probably didn’t help the cause).
When I try to recall where the last 18 years of my daughter’s life have gone, I figure they have must have burst at the seams from being stuffed full of the words, “I love you. I’m sorry. I am proud of you. There will always be next time. I don’t care what ‘So and So’s’ parents do. I expect better from you. You can do this.”
There were lines of support and lines of frustration; all of which were lines of love. She is 18 with life to go and her morph into adulthood, nor anything else will stop me from repeating these lines over and over for the rest of our lives.
Someday she will be in her forties, she will possibly relate to all of my Mommyisms as well as a gaggle of her own pop culture reminders she is creeping up in age. In her forties and beyond, I hope she recalls the words I have shared over the years and more.
My dear Rylee, I don’t know if I have ever told you, but you are one of the best things that has ever happened to me, if I haven’t, please know it should have been amongst those lines and I cannot wait to see what your future holds. Happy 18th Birthday.
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
